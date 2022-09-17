WATERLOO –– Someone is going to get hurt.
That was one warning given to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors at its September meeting during a discussion of the ongoing Cayuga Nation conflict.
Most of the speakers asked the board to support the Cayugas who want federally-recognized leader Clnt Halftown and his Cayuga Nation Council to be removed from power.
Ken Wolken criticized security personnel hired by Halftown to supplement the Nation's Police Department, saying they pose a threat to tribal members who oppose Halftown. He also call a court system set up by Halftown, which includes a jail in Pennsylvania, as violation of Nation law because the judge is attorney Joseph Fahey of Syracuse, who is not a Cayuga member.
He said the board should tell the Bureau of Indian Affairs of their concerns about Halftown's leadership and behavior.
Dylan Seneca also listed numerous criticisms of Halftown and the actions of its police and security forces against targeted tribal members.
"Things will get out of hand. I hope this can be resolved peacefully and I ask that you stand with us, the chiefs and clanmothers who are the rightful government of the Nation. We should work together to remove Clint Halfttown's governing body,'' Seneca said.
"Otherwise, someone is going to get hurt,'' he said.
Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara said he is wiling to "sit down with anyone to find a peaceful resolution.'' "That includes the two factions. Let me know. I'm concerned about the violence,'' Ferrara said. Seneca agreed to meet anytime.
James Garlick said he's observed the situation for 42 years "and it's gotten worse.'' He said he worries about the liability of the town and count residents and the possibiity of someone getting hurt. "I wonder why the BIA doesn't step in. This is a state and federal problem to resolve with the Cayugas,'' Garlick said.
Rhonda Martin, a Cayuga member from Canada, said she recently returned to her homeland in Seneca and Cayuga counties to help support those opposed to Halftown.
Noting recent destruction of buildings at Halftown's direction, Martin questioned why local police do not get involved. "Please don't turn a blind eye to us. Help us remove him,'' she said.
Chief Sam George offered a Thanksgiving prayer in the Cayuga language before telling the board that he and others who oppose current Nation leadership "will be here. We will not go away. We want to be your friends and neighbors.''
Holding up a reproduction of a two-row wampum belt. He said Halftown has made bad choices and said people "are being traumatized'' by his actions.
"He has committed treason. He is not part of us. He is outside our circle and he's a sick person who is using our money to destroy us,'' George said.
Former Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti expressed frustration with the ongoing conflicts and said it might be helpful if the Nation agreed to pay some of the unpaid property taxes on its properties. "You've got to get the state and federal governments involved, not the county,'' she said.
Maddy Halpert also issued a strong criticism of Cayuga Nation treatment of some tribal members, including elders.
Despite the hour-long discussion, no plan of action was agreed upon.
In other action, the board:
BRIGHTEST STARS: Recognized four middle school students for showing achievements in academics, involvement in school or community activities, responsibility, respect and compassion. They were nominated by school personnel and other youth-serving agencies.
The winners are Addison Bedette, Markana Cruz and Kaeleb Mahoney of Seneca Falls Middle School and Caydence Griswold of Romulus Middle School.
RECYCLING PICKUP: Voted to exercise its option to extend the current curbside recycling pickup contract with Cardinal Disposal of Dundee for 2023 at a cost of $623,999, a $57,000 increase over the 2022 cost.
BODY CAMERAS: Accepted a $30,000 grant for the purchase of body worn cameras by members of the Sheriff's Department. The cameras will be purchased over the next two years.
RENEW LEASE: Will renew the lease of 26 acres of county-owned land on County House Road in Fayette to Mark Lott of Lott Farms LLC. The new lease will be for another 10 years, with the lease payment to be $2,700 a year for 10 years.
TOURISM PROMOTION: Agreed to again contract with the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce to serve as the county's tourism promotion agency (TPA) for 2023. The county will allocate $380,000 from room occupancy tax revenue to the Chamber to aid in its tourism promotion efforts.
UPDATE: Received an update on a feasibility study on the formation of a county water and sewer authority from Matt Horn of MRB Group of Rochester.
Horn said he is examining water and sewer authorities in Wayne, Cayuga and Livingston counties and gathering data on current water and sewer treatment plants and their capacities. He said a final report should be ready by the end of the year.