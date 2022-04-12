SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation and its LakeSide Enterprises has joined the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.
The Nation also has applied to become a member of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce.
The Cayugas operate several small businesses, including convenience stores, gas stations, and a gaming facility. In addition, they sell cannabis in the two counties within the 64,015-acre former reservation that forms a horseshoe around the north end of Cayuga Lake.
Nation leader Clint Halftown said recently the tribe will continue to build Nation businesses and acquire more property to support those businesses.
“We will continue to pursue existing and new commercial development in both counties, as well as agricultural development,” Halftown said. “The Nation aspires to be a major economic force in the region, providing employment opportunities for our citizens and others.”
Jeff Shipley, president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, said that LakeSide Enterprises joined the Chamber in February. Ne noted that LakeSide is one of the area’s largest business organizations, employing more than 100 people.
“The Seneca Chamber prides itself in having a diverse, dynamic and inclusive network of partners to help advance the mission of our membership community,” Shipley said.
The Nation owns about 1,250 acres of land in the two counties. It pays property taxes only on about 129 those acres, land that it wants put into federal, tax-exempt trust. The initial application for trust status has been denied, but it has been resubmitted.