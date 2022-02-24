WATERLOO — The Cayuga Nation, and issues related to it, generated the most discussion at Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Indian Affairs Committee Chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, began with the news that a meeting between county officials and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs on Cayuga Nation issues, requested a month ago, may be in the works.
Shipley said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was asked to set up a meeting with the BIA, and his office sent an email Feb. 15 saying he will need topics of discussion, a detailed briefing, list of attendees for a virtual meeting and contact information before the meeting can be scheduled for the week of March 7 or March 14.
“We are in the process of doing that,” Shipley said.
Some of the likely issues that would be on an agenda for the meeting are leadership questions, sovereignty taxes and cannabis.
Shipley also said the county was asked to submit an amicus brief — or friend of the court brief — by the state of Washington for a case it was seeking to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court involving whether land bought by a tribe from willing sellers is automatically a sovereign reservation without the federal government putting that land into federal trust.
County Attorney David Ettman said the brief was submitted by an attorney paid by the county. He also said the Supreme Court decided not to hear the Washington case.
It also was noted that the Cayuga Nation, under BIA-recognized leader Clint Halftown, has reopened a store at 126 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, and is selling tax-free cannabis, tobacco products and gasoline. The store was built by the Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma in the 1990s but closed down by federal agents two years later for selling untaxed cigarettes.
It sat vacant for several years until it was leased to another party, who allowed Cayuga Nation member Dustin Parker to operate it in 2021. Earlier this year, Halftown and the Nation bought the property from the Oklahoma tribe and evicted Parker. Now the Nation has reopened it.
That prompted Supervisor Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, to tell the board that the legal proceeding brought by the town against Parker for operating a commercial business in a single-family residential zone will now be enforced against Halftown and the Nation.
“We were on the verge of having the town zoning board rule on Mr. Parker’s violation when the property was sold,” Ferrara said. “Now we are starting all over with a letter of violation to the Nation, telling them they are in violation without a special use permit.”
It also was noted that Parker has opened a new store, selling cannabis and tobacco, in the town of Montezuma in Cayuga County, just over the Seneca County border near Route 90.
Other issues raised by the committee were whether the state was no longer going to pay the county’s legal bills for legal matters involving Native Americans and whether the state will continue to reimburse the county for property tax revenue lost when the Cayuga Nation refuses to pay property taxes on land it owns in the county.
In other committee action Tuesday:
• SOLID WASTE PLAN: The Environmental Affairs Committee voted to recommend that the full board approve a contract with the Genesee Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council to do a solid waste management plan for the county.
Chairman Paul Kronenwetter said the other proposal submitted was from Barton & Loguidice Engineers of East Syracuse. He sad the planning council price was $15,000 less than the Barton & Loguidice proposal. The full board will vote on the motion March 8.
• MASK POLICY: The Personnel Committee voted to formally rescind the policy requiring the wearing of masks on county property, imposed in September. A full board vote will be March 8.
• BODY CAMERAS: The Public Safety Committee voted to purchase 20 body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department. The $27,763 cost will be paid for by a grant.
• NEW SEWER DISTRICT: The Public Works Committee voted to recommend the county spend up to $20,000 for a consultant to formally establish Seneca County Sewer District No. 4, which would serve users on Route 414 in Tyre and Seneca Falls. The new district formation is prompted by the county’s recent acquisition of the sewer line on Route 414 from the county Industrial Development Agency.
• SAMPSON CEMETERY: County Manager Mitch Rowe said he believes the transfer of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus from the county to the state will take place around Oct. 1. The cemetery was selected in 2021 to be the state’s first state veterans cemetery, with Gov. Kathy Hochul putting $4 million in her 2022-23 budget proposal to pay for transition and related costs.