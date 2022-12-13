SENECA FALLS — After a hiatus of about a decade, the Cayuga Nation has reopened a Class II gaming facility in Seneca Falls.
The Nation conducted a grand opening at the facility Friday.
The casino is a new structure built on the site of the former LakeSide Trading convenience store and gas station at the northwest corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension. The gas station and store were demolished on the orders of Nation leader Clint Halftown in February 2020.
The last Class II gaming site in Seneca Falls was inside the convenience store for a few years before it closed. The Nation has hosted a Class II facility in the former NAPA auto parts building on Route 90 in Union Springs for several years.
“In addition to our various other enterprises, gaming has long been a way that we can provide critical resources for the community at large and the citizens of the Cayuga Nation,’” Halftown said in a press release. “We are excited to add this new gaming facility in addition to our existing casino in Union Springs and look forward to welcoming residents in the coming days.”
Called LakeSide Entertainment, the facility has created 15 new jobs, Halftown said.
A Class II gaming operation consists of bingo and non-bankable card games allowed by the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Agency. It does not require an agreement with the state. Revenue must be used to benefit the tribe.