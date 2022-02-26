SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation plans to cultivate and sell its own cannabis in 2022, with officials saying the Nation doesn’t have to comply with local and state regulations.
In response to a inquiry from the Finger Lakes Times, those officials said as a sovereign nation, the Cayuga Nation can grow and sell cannabis within its reservation boundaries. They said similar to the Nation’s other economic development initiatives, cannabis presents an opportunity that will benefit Nation members and generate economic growth.
Jake Brewer, who previously served as a head grower for a cannabis company in Colorado, has been hired to oversee development of the Nation’s cannabis business. Nation officials also said Bergman Associates of Rochester, an architectural design firm, will design and oversee the grow facility’s development.
A 15,000 square-foot building is currently being designed for indoor cultivation of cannabis plants. The Nation is finalizing the blueprints before beginning to build the structure. The location will be at the Gakwiyo Gardens vegetable plot at 191 Ovid Street in Seneca Falls.
The cannabis will then be packaged and sold at undisclosed locations on Nation owned land in Seneca and Cayuga counties. Branding will be announce prior to the launch.
Heading up the cannabis project is tribal leader Clint Halftown, with a launch of the business in 2022. Branding will be announced prior to the launch.
“Our vision for the future of the Cayuga Nation remains focused on bettering the lives of our members, our community and our neighbor,’’ Halftown said.
The Cayuga Nation is proud to announce plans for its cannabis cultivation operations and retail facilities,” Halftown said. “Developing our cannabis business is the next step in expanding and diversifying the Cayuga Nation’s economic opportunities and providing long-lasting benefits to the community.”
He added that the Nation is “excited to move forward with this new business opportunity that will create jobs and generate much-needed revenue for the Nation members.”
Halftown said tribal sovereignty in the United States gives native Nations the inherent authority to govern themselves free from intervention.
“Like every Native American nation or tribe, the Cayuga Nation’s inherent sovereignty protects our right to grow and sell cannabis within our reservation,’’ Halftown said.
He said the New York Office of Cannabis Management spokesperson Freeman Klopott has said that marijuana dispensary shops are legal if they are on federally recognized sovereign tribal land.
“Therefore, while the Cayuga Nation, as a sovereign entity, is not limited or bound by local prohibitions, we remain committed to working closely with local governments to ensure the health and safety of our community,’’ Halftown said.
He added that the Cayugas’ cannabis plans would not be limited by local laws prohibiting retail cannabis sales, provided the sales take place within the borders of the Cayuga Nation’s reservation.
The Seneca Falls Town Board has decided not to opt out of the state law allowing commercial sale of marijuana, which would be subject to local and state sales taxes. The Union Springs Village Board opted out, but then revised its law after the Nation said it would mount a legal challenge.
The revision allows cannabis sales at the Nation’s gas station and convenience store.
Nation officials cited the 2013 issuance of the Cole Memorandum by former Deputy U.S. Attorney General James Cole. They said that memorandum states the Department of Justice would not enforce federal marijuana prohibitions in states that legalize cannabis, in some form, and implemented appropriate regulatory systems to control the cultivation, distribution, sales and possession of cannabis.
Those officials said in December 2014, a clarifying memo stated that in addition to the 50 states, this policy also would apply to federally-recognized Native American reservations. The Cole Memorandum was rescinded during the Trump Administration, but new Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would re-institute the policy in some form.
As with gasoline and cigarettes sold by the Nation, the sale of cannabis products is tax-free. The Nation now sells cannabis products at ts retail locations, but it is not grown or processed by the tribe.