SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation of New York is applauding President Joe Biden and his administration for being the first in history to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day officially.
“Generations of Native Americans have been impacted by America’s shameful history of wrongdoing to tribal nations and indigenous communities, whether through racism, lack of resources, theft of property, violence or other injustices, the Cayuga Nation of New York is certainly no exception to this painful part of United States history,” the Nation said in a statement issued on Columbus Day, a federally recognized holiday.
“During the Revolutionary War, Cayuga villages were destroyed and our orchards were burned,” the statement continued. “Our ancestors were forced from their homeland, which was dispersed in parcels to U.S. soldiers. Even though the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua attempted to correct this injustice by returning 64,015 acres of the Cayuga Nation, we continue to fight to take back all of the land that is rightfully ours. That fight for what has been promised to us and what is rightfully ours continues to this day. Stories like ours are all too common in American history, but still far too many American citizens have not learned about them. That is why recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day is so important.”
The statement said Biden’s commemoration of indigenous peoples “is an important milestone” in building a better relationship between Native Americans and the U.S. government.
“We hope that Congress will follow this lead and officially recognize this holiday so stories like ours can be told more fully, thoughtfully and prominently,” the statement concluded.
The Cayuga Nation is one of the original Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy in New York state. The Nation owns about 1,200 acres of land in Seneca and Cayuga counties.