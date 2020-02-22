SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation Council, under the leadership of Clint Halftown, raided and demolished a number of properties on Route 89 beginning early Saturday morning. The properties were under control of the group that opposes Halftown.
“Those who have seized the Cayuga Nation properties in 2014 refused to leave. They continued to operate Cayuga Nation businesses keeping the money for themselves and refusing to provide any accounting for how the money was spent,” the Nation leadership said in a press release on Saturday. “The Cayuga Nation has employed tribal law to detain persons who have violated the law, and the Nation has retaken possession of its properties.”