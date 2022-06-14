WATERLOO — For the second consecutive month, Cayuga Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano will address the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
Stagliano is on the agenda for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting in the county office building.
In an email to the Times Monday, Stagliano said she and colleague Andrew Ricci will attend the June 14 session “to ensure the Cayuga Nation’s official and legitimate government maintains a consistent presence at these sessions. We remain committed to ensuring local neighboring governing bodies such as the Seneca County Board of Supervisors have the opportunity to voice their concerns and questions with legitimate representatives of the Nation. We don’t have all the answers they’re looking for, but our presence provides an open line of communication to continue these conversations.”
The board also will conduct public hearings on these four local laws:
• Renewing the county’s room occupancy tax law. The 3% tax was imposed for the first time in 2016.
• Establishing new duties and regulations for the county Planning Board.
• Receiving comments on the county’s plan to apply for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $5 million to help with interior and exterior renovation of residential units and the community building at Verona Village Apartments in Ovid.
• Allowing the county treasurer to waive accrued interest and penalties on back taxes for a long-vacant gas station on Routes 5&20 in the town of Waterloo so that the son of the late owner, Norman Buisch, can settle the estate.
The board could adopt all four measures after the hearings.