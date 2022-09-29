SENECA FALLS — The town Planning Board will continue its preliminary review of the Cayuga Nation’s proposed cannabis-growing facility at its meeting tonight (Sept. 29) in the town municipal building on Ovid Street.
The Nation has submitted site plans to convert a food-growing field and barn at 191 Ovid St. into a 15,500-square-foot cannabis-growing facility. The application is available for public review at the town clerk’s office in the municipal building.
The Planning Board also will consider a final review of Seneca Energy II LLC’s application for a solar energy project at 2121 and 2155 Route 414. The company wants to modify the project to construct and operate a second high-BTU facility.
That application also can be viewed at the town clerk’s office.