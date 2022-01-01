SENECA FALLS — One person was injured Saturday during an early-morning seizure of the Pipekeepers convenience store and gas station by Cayuga Nation officials.
On Dec. 22, the Nation bought the property at 126 E. Bayard St. from the Cayuga-Seneca Tribe of Oklahoma for $1 million. The Oklahoma tribe had been leasing it to Nation member Dustin Parker, who reopened and operated it as a convenience store, smoke shop and gas station for the past several months.
Parker is not a supporter of Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown, and his operation of the business was opposed by the Nation Council, who said it was not an officially sanctioned business and was in competition with other official Nation entities.
In a statement released Saturday, Nation officials said their police force acted pursuant to a Cayuga Nation Civil Court order to stop Parker’s business now that the Nation owns the property.
According to the statement, Nation police “carefully and safely” gained entry to the property to change locks, secure inventory, and ensure the property was vacant at the time of seizure. No one was there at the time, but the statement said Parker and a friend, Nora Weber, arrived during the seizure.
The Nation said Weber stabbed a Nation officer in the thigh and was arrested. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Weber was not charged by Nation police under specified tribal penal laws. After being released, Seneca Falls police responded and charged Weber under New York State Penal Law with one count of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree menacing, one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Parker left the scene without incident.
Barriers were placed around the property, and Nation officials said their police vehicles will patrol the site and monitor the property around the clock.
“The Cayuga Nation has suffered significant financial losses due to the illegal operation of Pipekeepers over the last four months,” Halftown said. “Only the Cayuga Nation government or entities that seek and receive approval from the government can operate commercial businesses on our reservation, and we will enforce our laws against anyone who violates them.”
Anyone with questions regarding the property dispute can contact the Nation Police Department at (315) 651-7590.