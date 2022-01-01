SENECA FALLS — One person was injured Saturday during an early-morning seizure of the Pipekeepers convenience store and gas station by Cayuga Nation officials.
On Dec. 28, the Nation bought the property at 126 E. Bayard St. from the Cayuga-Seneca Tribe of Oklahoma for $1 million. The Oklahoma tribe had been leasing it to Nation member Dustin Parker, who reopened and operated it as a convenience store, smoke shop and gas station for the past several months.
Parker is not a supporter of Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown, and his operation of the business was opposed by the Nation Council, who said it was not an officially sanctioned business and was in competition with other official Nation entities.
In a statement released Saturday, Nation officials said their police force acted pursuant to a Cayuga Nation Civil Court order to stop Parker's business now that the Nation owns the property.
According to the statement, Nation police "carefully and safely" gained entry to the property to change locks, secure inventory, and ensure the property was vacant at the time of seizure. No one was there at the time, but the statement said Parker and a friend, Nora Weber, arrived during the seizure.
The Nation said Weber stabbed a Nation officer in the thigh and was arrested. The officer's injuries were not life-threatening.
Parker left the scene without incident.
Barriers were placed around the property, and Nation police vehicles will patrol the site and monitor the property around the clock.
Federal, state and local law enforcement officials were notified in advance of the operation and invited to a Dec. 30 briefing. The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Seneca Falls Police Department, the Seneca County sheriff's office, state police and the U.S. Department of Interior were invited to observe the seizure. The Seneca Falls Police Department was there, but it was unclear if any of the other agencies showed up.
"The Cayuga Nation has suffered significant financial losses due to the illegal operation of Pipekeepers over the last four months," Halftown said. "Only the Cayuga Nation government or entities that seek and receive approval from the government can operate commercial businesses on our reservation, and we will enforce our laws against anyone who violates them."