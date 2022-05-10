WATERLOO — Anyone expecting to see and hear Clint Halftown speak to the Seneca County Board of Supervisor tonight will be disappointed.
Maria Stagliano, a senior account executive with LEVICK, a public relations and crisis management firm from Washington, D.C., that represents the Cayuga Nation Council and leader Halftown, will speak to the board in open session.
“I will tell the board that we represent the legitimate government of the Cayuga Nation and the Nation wants to build a positive relationship with Seneca County,” Stagliano said Monday.
She said she will say the county should communicate with Halftown on issues and not agree to the anti-Halftown faction request that they to talk to them only.
“I’ve been told I only have five minutes. I will also tell the board that the county has no role in determining the Cayuga Nation’s government,” Stagliano said.
The board invited representatives of a faction of the Cayuga Nation opposed to Halftown’s leadership to speak at the April 26 committee meetings. They heard strong criticism of Halftown and an appeal for the county to communicate with them instead from Chief Sam George and member Dylan Seneca.
A late request from the firm representing the Council and Halftown asked for time to speak as well but was told to come back at the May 10 meeting.
The board also will conduct a public hearing on a proposed amendment to its social host local law. The amendment would add recently-legalized for adults marijuana and other drugs to the list of items prohibited at parties involving those younger than 21 hosted by an adult. Currently, the law only mentions alcoholic beverage consumption as a prohibited activity.