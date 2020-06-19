SENECA FALLS — In 2005, the Cayuga Indian Nation applied to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Department of Interior to put about 129 of the roughly 1,250 acres it owns in Seneca and Cayuga counties into federal trust.
The BIA has not yet acted on the application — and now the Nation has sued the BIA in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The lawsuit, filed June 16, alleges violations of the federal Administrative Procedure Act and seeks to compel the Department of Interior to immediately issue a decision on the application.
Most of the 129 acres the Cayugas want to put into federal trust are in Cayuga County. About 15 acres around the Lakeside Trading gas station and convenience store in Seneca Falls are included.
In announcing the suit, tribal attorney Lee Alcott of Syracuse said in the 15 years the Nation application has been pending, the BIA has issued final decisions on over 2,000 other trust applications, making the Cayugas’ application “far and away” the longest pending.
“The failure or refusal on the part of the Department of the Interior to render a decision on our trust application is not merely unreasonable, it is inexcusable,” said Clint Halftown, the Nation’s federally recognized representative. “It is a flagrant violation of the federal government’s trust responsibility to Indian nations. We were informed as early as 2010 that the review process was complete and a decision was imminent.”
Halftown said since 2010, the Nation has spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” pursuing its application as a result of the government’s delays, as well as thousands more litigating sovereign rights, most of which could have been avoided by a positive decision on the trust application.
The Cayuga County parcels the Cayugas want to put into trust include a gas station, convenience store, car wash and small gaming site in and around Union Springs.
If the 129 acres are put into trust, the land would be exempt from local property taxes. The application has been opposed by county governments in both counties and by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer. The Nation has paid taxes on the 129 acres, a condition of the trust application. It has not paid taxes on other land it has purchased from willing sellers since 2003.
Halftown said multiple efforts to meet with Department of Interior officials to review the status of the application have been ignored.
“We submitted this application fully in accordance with federal law and with all of the necessary information,” Halftown said. “We have repeatedly asked the federal government for a meeting to explain the reasons for the delay and to act on our application. They have refused and we cannot wait any longer. There is just too much at stake for our citizens.”
Halftown said a recent decision by federal Judge Paul Friedman involving the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe in Massachusetts “further demonstrates the egregious failure on the part of the Department of Interior to act on trust applications in a fair and timely manner.” Halftown said the Massachusetts tribe had to wait 30 years before a decision was made on its trust application.