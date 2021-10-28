SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation has filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming it has failed to enforce its zoning code regarding the Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas store at 126 E. Bayard St.
Dustin Parker, a member of the Cayuga Nation who owns and operates the business, and the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma, owner of the property, also were named as defendants.
The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court, alleges the town failed to enforce its zoning code with respect to the store, which is located in a single-family residential zone, or R-1. The store sells gasoline, cigarettes, some groceries, and cannabis products.
The lawsuit notes that the Seneca-Cayuga Nation operated the store as a gas station and smoke shop for a short period of time until it closed in 2011 after being raided by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. At the time, the business was cited for selling untaxed cigarettes by a tribe not recognized by New York state. The litigation states because that use was discontinued for more than 12 months, it rendered the current, non-conforming use illegal under the zoning code.
Pipekeepers opened Labor Day weekend.
“We have repeatedly asked the town to take action against this illegal operation, but they have refused to do so,” Cayuga Nation federal representative Clint Halftown said in a press release. “They have left us no choice but force their hand through litigation.”
Town Attorney Patrick Morrell said the town had no comment on the lawsuit at this time.
The Nation said a resident in the neighborhood near Pipekeepers — the person wasn’t named — also is a plaintiff in the litigation. According to the Nation, the neighbor objects to the “dramatic increase” in vehicle traffic in the area, noting the store has a drive-thru feature.
“Seneca Falls’ decision to abdicate its duty to enforce zoning ordinances against a shadow group that is clearly violating code sets a dangerous precedent and reinforces the town’s lack of understanding of the Cayuga Nation’s inherent sovereign rights,” Halftown said.
Town officials responded to earlier correspondence from Halftown objecting to the store opening by sending a letter to the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, giving it until Oct. 24 to bring the property into compliance with the town zoning code. On Wednesday, Morrell said the Oklahoma group asked for more time and in order to hire a local attorney, and the town granted a 30-day extension.