SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation is challenging a local law the Town Board adopted June 2 that bans parking 1,000 feet south of Route 89, on both sides of Garden Street and East Bayard Street Extension.
The measure could impact Nation-owned businesses at both intersections.
On Friday, Nation lawyers filed an Article 78 proceeding in state Supreme Court of Seneca County. It seeks to nullify the local law.
According to a statement from Nation lawyer Lee Alcott of Syracuse, the lawsuit alleges:
• The board acted beyond its authority in attempting to regulate traffic on a county highway.
• The board’s actions were not supported by substantial evidence, and were arbitrary and capricious.
• The parking restriction constitutes discrimination against Cayuga-owned businesses.
“When the town acted as it did on June 2, it did so in complete disregard of the law as well as without consideration of the objections the Nation raised in a detailed letter our attorneys sent to the Town Board,” said Clint Halftown, the Nation’s federally recognized leader. “Occasionally there is some overflow parking at the stores, especially during the pandemic, but this has been successfully managed by our Nation Police. This is a drastic and unnecessary step and was taken without the town having properly studied the traffic situation.”
The Cayuga Corner Store at Route 89 and East Bayard Street Extension has remained open, while other Nation-owned and non-Indian businesses in the area have closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The local law also bans parking on both sides of Boston Avenue and Oak Street in the former village, and gives Seneca Falls police, the town’s code enforcement officer and the town’s highway superintendent the authority to have vehicles violating the parking ban towed.