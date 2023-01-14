SENECA FALLS — Just over a year ago, Cayuga Nation police seized control of the Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas at 126 E. Bayard St., which the Nation had purchased in December 2021. During that raid, store operators Dustin Parker and Nora Weber were ousted and store assets, including almost $60,000 in cash receipts, were seized.
Nation lawyer Lee Alcott has filed a petition in New York State Supreme Court of Seneca County, asking for permission to file a late notice of claim for return of the cash assets that were returned to Weber. Arguments will be heard by Acting State Supreme Court Justice and Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch at 2 p.m. Jan. 31 in the county courthouse.
The tribe is naming the town of Seneca Falls, former Police Chief Stu Peenstra, the county, and District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz as defendants.
The petition asks the court to allow the Nation to file a late notice of claim against the defendants because the actual deadline to file is uncertain at this point, “based upon the respondents obfuscation concerning the date on which the funds rightfully belonging to the Nation were returned to Weber. Therefore, based upon this uncertainty, the Nation files this proceeding out of an abundance of caution in order to protect its rights.”
An affidavit by Cayuga Nation Police Superintendent Mark Lincoln and a memorandum of law by Alcott also were filed with the petition.
The petition claims that prior to the Nation’s purchase of the store in December 2021, Parker was leasing it from the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma. Parker, a Cayuga Nation member, operated the store and Weber managed it.
After obtaining an order from Cayuga Nation Court Judge Joseph Fahey on Dec. 28, 2021, Nation police evicted Parker and Weber and seized all property related to the business Jan. 1, 2022. During that proceeding, Weber allegedly assaulted a Nation police officer with a makeshift weapon.
The Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Weber.
“In connection with the arrest of Weber, Cayuga Nation Police observed a money bag in her vehicle containing the daily cash revenue from the store amounting to $59,400 in currency and receipt tapes,” the petition states.
The Nation claims the Seneca Falls Police Department took possession of Weber’s vehicle and its contents, including the money bag.
Weber was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Two days after the raid, Alcott sent a letter to Sinkiewicz and Peenstra, telling them the order required the property in Weber’s car be turned over to Nation officials.
“No response was received to the January 3, 2022 letter,” the petition states. “On October 25, 2022, counsel for the Nation transmitted a second letter to Sinkiewicz repeating the Nation’s demand for turnover of the $59,400. Attached to the letter were court judgements against Parker from courts in Cayuga and Seneca County.”
Alcott’s petition says Sinkiewicz responded with a letter saying evidence taken during an investigation is handled by the law enforcement agency involved, not his office.
Lincoln was then directed by the Nation to contact Peenstra regarding the status of the money. On October 6, 2022, Lincoln was said to have had a telephone conversation with Peenstra in which Peenstra stated “in sum or in substance, that at the instruction of the district attorney, the $59,400 had been returned to Weber while criminal charges against her we still being investigated.”
The four charges against Weber were disposed of on June 27, 2022.