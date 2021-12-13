SENECA FALLS — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs is reconsidering a once-rejected application from the Cayuga Nation to put more than 100 acres of its Cayuga County land into federal, tax-exempt trust.
In April 2005, the Nation applied to put 115.16 acres in Cayuga County and 13.8 acres in Seneca County into trust. The Cayuga County land was in and around the Union Springs area, while the Seneca County property was in Seneca Falls, in the Route 89 area.
In May 2019, the 13.98 acres in Seneca Falls was removed from the trust application at the direction of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The revised application was rejected July 31, 2020. Department of the Interior and BIA officials cited the February 2020 demolition of several Nation buildings, including the LakeSide Trading convenience store and gas station in Seneca Falls, and a press conference that turned violent a few weeks later, in making its decision.
On Nov. 8, Cayuga Nation Council leader Clint Halftown and others submitted new information about the February 2020 incidents, including a statement from Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce, and District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz. The Nation said that statement defended the arrest of non-Cayugan Charles Bowman and exonerated the Nation of responsibility for the violence.
Halftown also submitted a 29-page document on the history of the Cayuga tribe, its efforts to retain the 64,015 acres of its former reservation in the two counties, its effort to acquire land in the claim area from willing sellers and establish businesses to support its members, and dealing with hostility from county officials on sovereignty and taxation issues.
On Dec. 7, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland filed a declaration in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia saying he has conducted a preliminary review of the new information. On Nov. 22, he directed Department of the Interior staff to inform the Cayuga Nation that he has decided to reopen the tribe’s trust application.
Newland said he anticipates the new review will take approximately six months. At the conclusion of that process, he intends to issue a new decision on the application.
Newland has final decision-making authority for land-into-trust applications for gaming-eligible tribal properties.
“The Department of the Interior’s withdrawal of the faulty 2020 decision is an overdue but welcome development,” Halftown said. “Although the legal status of our reservation and our inherent rights to sovereignty and self determination within our reservation’s borders have never been in doubt, we have fought for trust land status for a small portion of the land that is rightfully ours for more than 15 years. The Cayuga Nation applauds Assistant Secretary Newland’s decision to reconsider the previous denial of our fee-to-trust application, creating a pathway for the Nation to have some of this land at last taken into trust.”
“Th original decision largely relied on unconfirmed media reports that the Nation’s members and police force were somehow responsible for a violent outbreak during a controlled demolition and subsequent ‘peaceful protest’ in February 2020, all of which later were determined to be false by multiple authorities,” Halftown continued. “Having land held in trust will help to ensure that the Cayuga Nation will survive and will further the stability, security and prosperity of the Cayuga people. We remain hopeful that Assistant Secretary Newland will finally take the steps required to resolve this longstanding injustice.”
Since 2005, the Cayugas have bought about 1,200 acres of land in Cayuga and Seneca counties, in the original, 64,015-acre land-claim area, from willing sellers.
The federally recognized Cayuga Nation Council is the official governing body for the Cayugas, despite opposition from another faction of the tribe. The tribe has about 500 members nationwide.