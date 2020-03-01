SENECA FALLS — For close to an hour Saturday morning, a rally and press conference held by the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs was a peaceful affair.
It didn’t end that way.
Shortly after the press conference wrapped up, a group of people clashed with Cayuga Nation police near Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, resulting in at least several people being pepper sprayed by Nation police.
One person, who possibly suffered a heart attack, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Others were transported by Nation police to their jail in Cayuga County.
The press conference began about 10 a.m. with a statement from the chiefs read by Roger Silversmith, Snipe Clan chief. That statement criticized Clint Halftown — who the chiefs said is erroneously recognized as leader of the Nation by the federal government — for the destruction of 12 buildings last weekend.
“The actions by Clint Halftown, his council and his police force are inexcusable,” Silversmith said. “Traditional Cayuga Nation citizens do not commit acts of terrorism on their own people or desecrate buildings used for traditional ceremonies.”
In a previous statement, Halftown has said the buildings were illegally taken over in 2014 by a rival faction — the so-called Unity Council — and used for illegal activities. Halftown denied claims that a school and longhouse were among the buildings destroyed.
Saturday’s press conference, which was called a historic meeting of seven chiefs, was held by the destroyed building the chiefs referred to as the schoolhouse in the background. Leanna Young said her brother was working security when the bulldozers arrived, was zip-tied and put on a bus for the Cayuga jail in Union Springs.
“My children attended this schoolhouse and we taught them our ways and our language,” she said. “We had a great week, and then we woke up Saturday to utter devastation and destruction in a place we held sacred.”
“Look at this place,” Silversmith asked. “Where is his (Halftown) mind at? His mind is supposed to be with these kids. He attacked our children when he did that. These people have to be held accountable for what they’ve done.”
Silversmith’s sister, Donna, said Halftown started a campaign close to 20 years ago to bring Cayugas back to their homeland, but not all the clans.
“It was mainly the Turtle, Heron and Bear clans,” Donna Silversmith said, noting the Cayugas were driven from their ancestral land by the 1779 Sullivan Clinton Expedition, a military campaign during the Revolutionary War against four Nations of the Haudenosaunee that sided with the British.
“Some were pushed into Canada,” she said. “A lot of us have been on the outside looking in, including myself, and we were not accepted as Cayuga people when we returned. We were told we were Canadian Cayugas.”
Silversmith, who lives in Cayuga County, said last weekend’s destruction is typical of the infighting that has been happening.
“It’s people fighting for status, for money and for recognition by the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs). They are stepping away from what the Cayuga people really are — stepping away from our chiefs and clan mothers,” she said. “This is what happens when people fight for money, leadership and power.”
“These properties were purchased by the traditional people, not the BIA and federal entities,” added Steve Maracle, chief of the Deer Clan. “Clint left the protection of the circle of wampum to become a subject of the BIA.”
While the press conference was taking place, Halftown supporters were across Route 89 holding posters. Several supported the buildings being demolished.
While Seneca Falls police, state police, the county sheriff’s office and state park police directed traffic and kept an eye on things during the press conference, more officers rushed to the scene about 10:55 a.m. when people tried to cross police tape and get onto the schoolhouse property, starting the melee.
The Cayuga National Council, which includes Halftown, later issued a statement saying three Native Americans — from the Onondaga, Seneca, and Oneida nations — were detained by Cayuga police. The statement said a non-native who assaulted a Cayuga Nation officer was referred to Seneca Falls police.
Seneca Falls police Chief Stu Peenstra responded to the scene and managed to separate the Cayuga police and protesters. During that time, people called the Cayuga police “fake cops” and “Clint’s puppets.”
There was a heavy police presence at the scene until approximately 11:30 a.m., when most of the people left. In a press release, Seneca Falls police said no local or state law enforcement took anyone into custody.
Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call the Seneca Falls Police Department at (315) 568-4850.