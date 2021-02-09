SENECA FALLS — The rift between two factions of the Cayuga Nation may be growing again.
The faction led by federally-recognized tribal leader Clint Halftown has moved to seek back rent and other charges totaling approximately $600,000 from an anti-Halftown faction led by Chief Sam George.
A lawsuit filed in the Cayuga Nation court claims that some tribal members are illegally occupying 14 Nation-owned residential properties in Seneca Falls. That court, according to Syracuse attorney Lee Alcott, is at an undisclosed “suitable location within the reservation” and is headed by Nation-appointed Judge Joseph Fahey, a former Onondaga County court judge, who serves as the Nation’s criminal and civil court judge.
In a statement Monday, Alcott said the lawsuit alleges breaches of leases with the Nation as well as the value of occupancy of the properties by people who did not have leases with the Nation.
“Because of the current COVID situation, the Cayuga Nation will refrain from evicting the illegal occupants from the properties, choosing instead to only pursue claims for rent duly owed to the Nation, as is expressly permitted by Nation law,” Halftown said.
“It is also worth noting that the rent delinquencies precede COVID by a number of years, so none of these individuals can claim their failure to pay is due to COVID,” he added.
Halftown said the Nation had filed eviction proceedings against the same people and properties in Seneca Falls town court in July 2019. He said that was discontinued following a ruling by the state Court of Appeals that the Nation’s leadership dispute needed to be resolved internally. He said that he formed the Nation’s own court system and enacted criminal and civil laws, including eviction proceedings.
The statement claims that a number of the homes in question were financed through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants. Halftown said HUD has “made it clear” that the continued illegal occupation of these properties has made it impossible for the Nation to fulfill a number of HUD requirements.
“In an effort to comply with HUD requirements, the Nation simply has no choice but to pursue its remedies against the illegal occupants,” Halftown said.
The Nation will be represented in the proceedings by attorney Jeremy Cali. Alcott said there will be four proceedings on Feb. 23, with others to follow on future dates. He said due to COVID, attendance is limited to the parties and their attorneys.
Attorney Joseph Heath of Syracuse, who often represents the faction opposed to Halftown, said he just learned of the matter and is researching the facts.
“It shows the lack of empathy Halftown and his regime has in attacking its own citizens in violation of the Great Law of Peace. It shows the government he has set up is without clan mothers, as required, thus has no legitimacy. It’s another sad day for the Cayuga Nation,” Heath said Monday.
He said the Halftown group demolished businesses the rival group has been operating last year and destroyed the tribal garden, taking away their source of income.
And he said the claim that the Halftown group is doing this as a sovereign entity, yet is following HUD rules, shows the faction is “not acting like a sovereign nation.”