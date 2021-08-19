GENEVA — If you are a parent or know of a parent who is struggling to understand what works and what does not work with child-rearing, there is an opportunity to learn more coming soon.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County is hosting a Parenting Skills Workshop Series. The eight-session block is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the at Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning, starting Aug. 31 and concluding Oct. 19 with a recognition dinner. This program is free and offered foremost to Ontario County parents working with the county Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, or Probation departments, and family court lawyers. Other county resident registrations will be accepted, if space permits.
Instructors will teach participants five skills that can help parents deal more effectively with difficult parent-child situations: encouragement, can-do, choices, self-control, and respecting feelings. Participants will be able to practice their skills during the classes and reinforce the new techniques at home.
For more information on how to register, call (585) 394-3977, ext. 429, or ask a social work representative or probation officer for a registration form.
Space is limited. Preregistration is required by Aug. 24.