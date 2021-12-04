PENN YAN — The annual meeting of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County once again will be held virtually this year due to Covid-19.
The meeting will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 via Zoom. To register in advance, go to bit.ly/cceyates2021mtg.
To attend via phone, call the CCE-Yates office at (315) 536-5123 to register and get call-in instructions.
Those joining the meeting will have a chance to reflect on the agency’s accomplishments in 2021 and elect new board members. The guest speakers will be Jessica Bacher, president and CEO of the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, and Dave DeGolyer, communications manager at Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes, a tourist information center in Corning.
In addition, CCE-Yates will be introducing this year’s nominee the join the board of directors. The agency is governed by a 14-member board that includes 12 elected community volunteers; they come from towns in the county and bring their knowledge of community needs and concerns.
This year’s nominee is Trish Bagley, a stay-at-home mother of four who has had three daughters involved with Yates County 4-H, from elementary school through high school. She has been an active volunteer, served on the 4-H Parent Advisory Board, and led trainings for Horse Bowl and Hippology.
Bagley and her family have championed 4-H programming, traveling to the Great New York State Fair for competitions and across the Finger Lakes region for other animal competitions. Her eldest daughter is now a 4-H educator in Ontario County.
Bagley, who lives in the Guyanoga Valley, is an active member of the Izaak Walton League, a local and national conversation organization.