PENN YAN — The annual meeting of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
The meeting will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 via Zoom. Call the CCE-Yates office at (315) 536-5123 or go to bit.ly/cceyates2020mtg to register in advance.
Those joining the meeting will have a chance to reflect on the agency’s accomplishments in 2020 and elect new board members. The guest speaker will be Christopher Watkins, director of Cornell Cooperative Extension and associate dean in Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and College of Human Ecology.
CCE-Yates County is governed by a 14-member board of directors that includes 12 elected community volunteers. They come from towns in the county and bring their knowledge of community needs and concerns.
Yates County residents (age 18 and over) can complete a paper ballot to vote on the nominees and approve the slate of officers for 2021. To receive a ballot, contact the CCE-Yates office at (315) 536-5123 or e-mail mam752@cornell.edu.
Completed ballots can be mailed or dropped off at the CCE-Yates County office at 417 Liberty St.. Penn Yan, NY 14527. They must be received by Dec. 4.
The Dec. 10 annual meeting will conclude with a board of directors meeting, which is open to the public.