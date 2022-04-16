GENEVA — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Geneva Rotary’s popular Service Above Self event is back.
And it’s back in a new, refreshed form — an in-person Garden Party on Thursday, May 12, at the historic Rose Hill Mansion.
“This evening of fun and fellowship will offer our guests a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the good work that Geneva Rotary and other organizations do for our community, while enjoying delicious local fare and entertainment,” said Rotary President Stephanie Hesler.
She also announced that Bob Schick, chairman of the board of Lyons National Bank, will be honored with the Ralph Springstead Service Above Self award.
“Festivities will take place both inside and outdoors, to allow for COVID safe enjoyment,” Hesler said.
All proceeds from the Garden Party will benefit the Community Grants program. Since 2007, the club has made grants totaling almost $200,000 for programs, events and activities of local organizations, including the Geneva Community Lunch Program, St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, Thrive to Survive, Lochland School, the Geneva Police Department DARE program and the Geneva School District’s Backpack Program.
The evening Cocktail Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will feature food tables in the Rose Hill main hall and dining room and a bar under the covered porch. Guests will have full access to the grounds and most of the first floor of the mansion. Catered by Club 86, the fare will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, light dinner stations, wine, beer and soft drinks. Music performances will be by St. Peter’s Arts Academy students and Tom McClure and Company. Dress will be business casual.
The ticket price of $50 includes food and beverages, a Lyons National Bank wine glass and a Logoed “party favor.” Tickets are available on Eventbrite at the following link: https://genevarotarygardenparty.eventbrite.com.
Other activities at the event will include a Wine Pull with a chance to get a $100 bottle, a Balloon Pop where the Golden Ticket wins a big prize, a Basket Drawing and a 50/50 drawing.
The presentation of the Springstead Award is always a highlight. The award was established 11 years ago and is named for the late Ralph Springstead, a long-time Geneva banker and member of Geneva Rotary. Springstead supported community service in a quiet and sometimes anonymous way. Past recipients of the award are the late Carl Fribolin, the Rev. James Gerling, the late Rosa Blue, David and Brenda Rickey, Mark and Mary Gearan, Judge Walter Gage, Nozomi Williams, James DeVaney and John Hicks.
Schick joined Lyons National Bank in 1994 as chief financial officer, became president and CEO in 1997 and today serves as board chairman. Under his leadership, LNB has grown into a $1.7 billion highly respected community bank with approximately 250 employees, 16 branches in seven Finger Lakes counties and over 50,000 customers.
Schick realizes that for a business to survive, a community needs to prosper. Hence, LNB’s strong culture of giving back to the community not only financially, but in a commitment of time. Schick has served in leadership roles on many not-for-profits. He is past president of the Finger Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America and served as a trustee for the Seneca Waterways Council when the Finger Lakes Council merged with the Rochester Council. He is a past chair of the Smith Opera House, past president of the Board of Trustees of Keuka College, past chair of the Happiness House Ability Partners Foundation, past chair of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, past chair of the Independent Bankers Association of New York, past chair and a current trustee of the New York Bankers Retirement System, the current chair of the Lyons Community Health Initiative Corp., current treasurer of the board of the Lyons Industrial Development Agency and current chair and treasurer of St. John Bosco School in East Rochester.
He has two daughters, Dawn, who lives in Buffalo with her husband Jeff and daughter Emilee, and Danielle who will wed Sig Sahle this July.
Schick is a graduate of Medialle College in Buffalo and the University of Delaware, Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Lyons National Bank and the Brenda and Dave Rickey Foundation are the Presenting Sponsors of the event. More sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting co-chairs Kelsey Journell at (315) 781-5000 or Helen Kelley at (315) 787-4074.