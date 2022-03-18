GENEVA — A wall on the third floor of the historic Dove Block bears some history of its own. It’s where American modernist painter Arthur Dove hung some of his most instrumental work. The wall is documented in a 1938 studio photo that sits in the Archives of American Art, which is part of the Smithsonian Institution.
A five-year project to replicate that photo will be celebrated as part of an opening dedication and fundraiser at 6 p.m. April 23 at the 465 Exchange St. building.
Officials of the Dove Block Project said the installation will feature high-quality reproductions of Dove’s paintings arranged on the wall as captured in the photograph. They said the replicas are being printed and will be installed the second week of April.
“The Dove Block Project is a passionate undertaking by a group of local citizens to elevate the story of Arthur Dove’s history in Geneva and his importance in contemporary American art,” said Dove Block Board of Directors member Jim Spates, a former professor of sociology at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and one of the leaders behind the effort to save the building. “It’s also an effort to build a regional arts center — a remarkable opportunity for the city! The milestone of restoring and sharing Dove’s studio wall with the public is a huge accomplishment. Now we want the community to experience the site, get excited about our ties to Arthur Dove, and connect to others through art experiences right here in Geneva and the Finger Lakes region.”
Wine and hors d’oeuvres will follow the dedication.
The evening includes a lecture, “Arthur Garfield Dove: Going Home to Geneva 1933–1938,” by Elizabeth Hutton Turner, a noted art historian, author and professor of art history at the University of Virginia, along with the only scholar to have written about Dove’s time in Geneva extensively. The book, “Arthur Dove: A Retrospective,” was written by Deborah Bricker Balken in collaboration with William Agee and Hutton Turner. Hutton Turner also was, for 18 years, senior curator at The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C. — home to the largest collection of works by Dove.
Her lecture will detail Dove’s life and work in Geneva from 1933–38, considered to be his most intense and productive. During that period, he and his wife, artist Helen Torr, moved to the third floor of the Dove Block, a building constructed in 1878 by his father, William Dove, a brick maker and contractor. The Dove Block was Arthur Dove’s largest studio and exhibition space, and the works reflected Geneva’s urban and industrial development, Dove Block Project officials noted.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $100. Buy them at thedoveblockproject.org, by emailing director@thedoveblockproject.org, or in person at The Dove Block Project Wednesday through Sunday afternoons in April. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 15.
“The creation of the Dove Studio Wall is an exciting addition to these offerings and has only been possible through the generous support of the community,” said Joe Hayes, executive director of the Dove Block Project. “After the upcoming dedication, the Dove Studio Wall will be available to visitors by appointment, and we look forward to seeing you there. We still have work to do and funds to raise to meet our goals. Interested supporters, volunteers, and friends can participate and follow our progress through our website and social media.”