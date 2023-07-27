CANANDAIGUA — Known as Canandaigua’s “Magnificent Benefactress,” Mary Clark Thompson died July 28, 1923, at the age of 87.
Her life, and the centennial of her death, will be commemorated during a ceremony planned for 3-6 p.m. Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery chapel on North Pearl Street, where she is buried.
Thompson was the spouse of Frederick Ferris Thompson, also a major benefactor for the community. The city’s F.F. Thompson Hospital is named in his honor.
“Those attending the event can visit the chapel, learn of her legacy, and consider leaving a fresh-cut flower at her grave site in appreciation of all that she did for the Canandaigua community and beyond,” said Judy Smith, a Woodlawn Cemetery trustee.
There will be music by organists Stan Avery and Bob Green on the fully restored Hook and Hastings pipe organ. Admission is free, with onsite parking and refreshments available.
Mark Clark was born in 1835 on a Naples farm. Her family moved to Canandaigua in 1837, and she attended the Ontario Female Seminary. In 1856, she met banker and Williams College graduate Frederick Ferris Thompson at an Albany event hosted by her father, who was elected New York state governor in 1854.
The couple married in Canandaigua June 17, 1857. Her husband was a wealthy banker and philanthropist, and Mary spent much time traveling the world. She divided her time between the family home in New York City, their Sonnenberg mansion in Canandaigua, and later at a property in Pinewood, S.C.
Frederick Thompson died in 1899. Mary continued his philanthropic legacy, including becoming a major benefactor to Williams College.
Here’s a chronological list of her local contributions to Canandaigua:
• 1870 — The Thompsons gave the village a wooden structure known as Atwater Park Bandstand, which was replaced in 1912.
• 1873 — They were the largest contributors toward the building of the First Congregational Church on North Main Street.
• 1890 — The couple persuaded the Vanderbilt railroad baron family to build a depot on Niagara Street.
• 1900 — She purchased Clark Manor on Fort Hill Avenue, a home for men and women of Ontario County, in memory of her parents. Contributed $5,000 to the Methodist Church building fund, $5,000 to St Mary’s Catholic Church, $2,000 to the Baptist Church when it reached its goal of $90,000. Bought and refurbished the Canandaigua Hotel. Funded the decorative fountain on Main Street, the marker for Squaw Island, landscaping for the county courthouse and railroad depot, paving of various streets and allowed visitors to view her gardens and aviaries at Sonnenberg Gardens, which continue to this day.
• 1902 — She provided landscaping, equipment, instructors and gold medals designed by Tiffany’s for winners of athletic competitions at Sonnenberg Park on Howell Street.
• 1903 — Mary was the largest contributor toward the building of the Methodist Episcopal Church.
• 1904 — With her husband, Thompson Hospital was built (it was enlarged in 1913) to include a nurses’ home and training school, maternity annex, contagious disease annex, and the first bacteriological laboratory in the state. She also pledged $10,000 to fight the efforts of the trolley company to run freight cars through Main Street.
• 1906 — Mary covered the $10,000 deficit for the construction of Canandaigua Academy on North Main Street, and she commissioned the design and construction of the swimming school building at Kershaw Park.
• 1908 — A new stone bridge was built over Sucker Brook, and she provided land valued at $40,000 and the architect’s design for the Post Office on Main Street and then covered the shortfall in the building cost.
• 1909 — A fountain in front of what is now the police department was erected, and she contributed toward building the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery.
• 1910 — Mary hired architect Francis Allen to design brass labels to attach to each portrait in the county courthouse collection, listing the names and highlights of their careers; and, she presented Thompson Hospital with the nurses home and several acres of land adjoining the hospital on the west and extending to the railroad tracks.
• 1914 — Mary contributed to the building of the Ontario County Historical Society and Library and donated her collection of Indian baskets and tin objects.
• 1919 — She distributed $120,000 in Liberty Bonds to the Ontario County Orphan Asylum, the Congregational Church, Clark Manor, and the Historical Society and nurses at the hospital were given her cottage on Canandaigua Lake for the summer.
• 1920 — She bought one of the three copies of the Pickering Treaty with the Iroquois Confederacy and gave it to the Historical Society. One copy went to Washington and the other to the Onondaga Nation.
• 1922 — Mary bought an ambulance for the hospital.
• 1923 — Upon her death, her last will and testament contributed $400,000 to the hospital, $200,000 to Clark Manor, and $20,000 for the Woodlawn Cemetery chapel and stone bridge for upkeep and maintenance. She also provided funds for entrance walls and gate for the cemetery.
Smith noted that Mary also supported hundreds of other causes and projects across the state.