GENEVA — The Center of Concern handed out nine Scholar Awards to the Geneva High School Class of 2022 recently.
For the first time, the Center of Concern Scholar Incentive Committee granted two awards for significant community service, with two students receiving $1,500. Meanwhile, seven students will receive $1,000 to be used toward expenses related to furthering their education.
The Scholar Awards program is the Center of Concern’s second-longest-running community service, exceeded only by Operation Merry Christmas. The $10,000 total is the highest to date, made possible by the generosity of donors.
This year’s recipients:
$1,500 Awards
Brady Dorrington — The son of Nola and Michael Dorrington of White Springs Lane, he plans to study Studio Composition at SUNY Purchase. He is a longtime volunteer at the Center, willing to take on any task asked of him.
Nicholas Caster — The son of Catherine and Jeffrey Caster of Maple Street, he plans to study Biology/Pre-Med at Syracuse University. He completed his Eagle Scout Project at the Center, refurbishing shelving units in the Pantry and display units in the store.
$1,000 Awards
Emma Bossard — The daughter of Amy and Joshua Bossard of White Springs Road, she will attend Nazareth College in the Open Path program.
Sophia Carter — The daughter of Dwight Carter and Kate Mitchell of Brook Street, she will attend Alfred University.
Madison Martinez — The daughter of Nancey Velez-Anderson and Milton Martinez of North Genesee Street, she will attend Case Western Reserve University and major in Nursing.
Nakayba Moorer — The daughter of Tamala and Timothy Moorer of North Main Street, she will attend SUNY Brockport and major in Nursing.
Andrew Pilet — The son of Nicole and Christian Pilet of Route 14, he has been accepted into the Lynch School of Education and Human Development at Boston College.
En-Ya Shen — The daughter of Wei and Yingzhen Shen of Castle Street, she plans to study Secondary Education at Boston College.
Sally Young — The daughter of Erin Griffiths and John Young of Orchard Park Drive, she will attend Dartmouth College.
All seniors who plan to further their education after high school and who live in the Geneva City School District are eligible for Center of Concern Scholar Awards. Students who have been accepted at two- and four-year colleges, trade schools or technical schools may apply.