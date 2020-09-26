GENEVA — She is the activist/waitress-turned-city councilor who, at her first meeting, made headlines and drew scorn for her refusal to stand for the pledge, something she said she had done since she was a child.
To a segment of the city population, Laura Salamendra is the face of what they view as an anti-police movement that has moved from the streets of Geneva and into the halls of city government, derived from a socialist agenda spurred on by intelligentsia at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and embraced by Salamendra.
She has become a lightning rod in a city that has had — to put it mildly — a stormy summer.
Frequent Black Lives Matter and People’s Peaceful Protests in the streets of Geneva and calls for police reforms that include a controversial proposal to create a police accountability board have fueled a community debate that has split the city.
Many unhappy with the upheaval point their fingers at one person: Salamendra.
Among them, Michael Pinco, who has become one of the most vocal opponents of the Ward 5 councilor and the left-wing elements he believes are pushing an anti-police agenda with calls for reforms he is not convinced are needed.
“I have lots of concerns (with Salamendra),” he said. “Bottom line: I think she should be removed from office. I think she is a disruption to the City Council and to the city itself.”
Council rules do not allow speakers at public comment sessions, forums and hearings to use names, but speakers allude to Salamendra and what they claim is her vendetta against city police.
At-large Councilor Anthony Noone, a fellow Democrat, said at a July meeting that Salamendra was being “blatantly disrespectful every single time to multiple people.”
She has had run-ins with Mayor Steve Valentino at Council meetings, and her far-left politics have been called out on Facebook by Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer.
Salamendra said she has been the subject of vicious attacks on Facebook, and a resident recently sent an email to City Council where he called her a “slam hog,” urban slang for a promiscuous woman who is overweight.
Personal toll
Salamendra said the constant criticism and attacks have taken a toll, even for someone who has become accustomed to barbs. They have ramped up since her run for Council last fall, when she beat Republican Bryan Housel by a handful of votes.
“I think that they think I’m not human,” she said recently. “I was getting a lot of messages here and all over the country by the decision not to stand for the pledge of allegiance. ‘You should be shot, you’re a disgrace, burn her house down.’”
She said the Facebook page Geneva True Media was formed for one purpose: to disparage her.
“They popped up one week before the election with a story that I was a thief,” she said. “There were a lot of accusations before and after the campaign that I’m a thief, that I’ve been fired from all my jobs for stealing. That’s not true. I’ve never been fired from a job for stealing.”
The pledge controversy and her calls for police accountability have paid a toll personally and professionally, said Salamendra, 36, who represents the city’s Fifth Ward and is a registered Democrat.
“It’s made so many people that I’ve waited on and loved over the years despise me,” she said.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said Salamendra is doing what she promised as a candidate.
“Laura was voted in on the issues she is now so identified with,” Regan said. “Her stance has not changed. She has been an important contributor to council as these issues have come under the spotlight, nationally and locally. Sometimes it takes a strong voice to set a path that is then modified and adapted as others weigh in — and this has been the case on Council with police reform.”
‘She gets beat up’
A friend and supporter, Hannah Dickinson, a professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, said Salamendra is hardly the only person calling for change in how police operate in Geneva and across the nation.
“I don’t know why I don’t get the same heat as Laura,” Dickinson said. “She gets beat up for the solidarity she has for the working people in the city. … It seems as though women aren’t welcome in politics. Most city councilors don’t have to take that kind of heat. I think it’s very brave what she has done.”
Dickinson says her status as a waitress who rose to land a seat on City Council no doubt irks some in Geneva though she currently is unemployed in an industry hit hard by COVID-19.
Pinco said her leftist politics should disqualify her from serving.
“She’s a communist,” he said. “Do you think the city is ready for communism? It’s not conducive to our city, our country and our state.”
While Salamendra is a registered Democrat, she also is a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which apparently is not a ballot-qualified party in New York state.
On its website, the PSL states: “The Party for Socialism and Liberation believes that the only solution to the deepening crisis of capitalism is the socialist transformation of society. Driven by an insatiable appetite for ever greater profits regardless of social cost, capitalism is on a collision course with the people of the world and the planet itself. Imperialist war; deepening unemployment and poverty; deteriorating health care, housing and education; racism; discrimination and violence based on gender and sexual orientation; environmental destruction — all are inevitable products of the capitalist system itself.”
Politics questioned by councilor
Pealer has expressed concern on social media with the political stances of Salamendra and other city socialists, which include Dickinson and HWS Professor Jodi Dean. He touched on that in a response to a request for comment from the Finger Lakes Times.
“I find, after a conversation with most people who support socialism, it ends up that what they support is more social services,” he wrote in an email. “Public services are not socialism. That is a huge misconception. Socialism is a state-run economy that controls all resources. People who cherish what they work for, want to protect what they produce, and want to have a say in how or if those resources are to be forfeited for public services. That is capitalism. Liberalism to be exact. Is it ironic that the far left is now against liberalism? JFK is rolling in his grave.”
On Salamendra, he wrote: “I am not an anarchist or socialist or extremist or radical on the political spectrum. I am not sure what I am on the political spectrum. Maybe I am not the light at all. Maybe I am the prism. Regardless, I often find myself at both logical and political odds with Councilor Salamendra’s public statements. I do not want to fire the police. I want Geneva to flourish. She has stated she is a socialist. I am not a fan of the philosophies of Karl Marx. I am more in tune with John Locke.”
Locke was an English philosopher whose writings influenced the nation’s Founding Fathers, arguing, among other things, that people have the rights to life, liberty and property — referenced in the Declaration of Independence — and that governments exist by the consent of the people.
Pinco suggested Salamendra downplayed her political leanings when she ran for Council last fall.
Not true, she said.
“I had PSL at my block party to kick off my campaign handing out copies of Liberation News, so he’s lying,” she said.
“I think that people in this country have a bad association with the word communist,” said Salamendra, who has lived in both Geneva and Penn Yan over the course of her life. “But I’ve never lied about who I am. The lie is the narrative that communists haven’t always been a part of revolutionary struggle. Even though some people in this city think it’s a bad word, when I look back in history, the people fighting for equal rights, my hero is Angela Davis. Everyone says communism doesn’t work, but capitalism doesn’t work.”
When asked about the repressive nature of many communist and socialist regimes — from Russia to China — Salamendra points to Cuba and Venezuela as countries looking out for the welfare of working-class people, something she said is missing in America, where she noted a majority of the nation’s wealth is in just a few hands.
“I believe the wealth should be shared,” she said.
Salamendra said the U.S. has a history of fighting communism and socialism across the world, including Vietnam, as well as Central and South America, because it sees it as a threat to capitalist interests.
“They want to shut down that around the world because they want to cling to their capitalist ways,” she said. “I see people starving and homeless and dying because they can’t get insulin. That to me is violence. When I look back through history, freedom fighters have always been anti-capitalists.”
When pressed about the oppressive nature of many communist regimes, including steps they take to temper government dissent by limiting free speech, Salamendra said they can’t all be put into the same bucket.
“I would say look to Cuba,” she said of a nation that cares for its people.
And she pointed to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine as an example of where capitalism and the greater good collide.
“We were looking to patent, Cuba wanted to share,” Salamendra said.
Police issues led to her run
She said her frustration with receiving police department data on police complaints led her to run for office.
“I was an activist hearing a lot of police complaints and was shut out of the discussions on policing,” she said. “It became clear that I needed a title to access the police data that I had been promised as a regular citizen.”
She admitted that running for public office might be considered “bourgeois” by some socialists, but she believed it also offered a chance to provide a voice for the city’s lower-income residents.
“I knew that it would be hard to win, because disenfranchised people don’t believe a city councilor will hear them,” she said. “They don’t think it matters. I did win. I’m going to do what I was elected to do, which is to bring light to the things that have been ignored.”
That includes the call for greater transparency from the police department, with the central thrust of a police accountability board. Council is working on adopting a local law to create such a board, but it is being met with resistance by many residents, as well as police unions, some police and their families.
Pinco is among the many opponents who, while acknowledging national issues of police misconduct, does not believe it applies to Geneva.
“There are police complaints, but they’re only two-one-thousandths of a percent,” Pinco said. “That is not enough to create a police accountability board.”
If there are more complaints, Pinco said he has not seen them.
“I have yet to see the evidence that it is an issue,” he said.
Not only will a PAB cost money to create, but Pinco said mechanisms already are in place to deal with police misconduct.
While the PPP, Geneva’s Black Lives Matter movement organization, has led the charge for a host of police reforms, Pinco said none of this would be happening without Salamendra and HWS leftists.
“She’s the catalyst for what’s going on,” he said.
Dickinson said Salamendra did not drive the host of reforms the PPP submitted to the city, but she supported the efforts by offering them to Council
“The PPP did an incredible job, and Laura had not had her fingers in it,” she said.
In fact, Salamendra has demonstrated her willingness to compromise on the PAB, said Dickinson, by supporting a local law that gives the PAB just an advisory role, with all discipline in the hands of the police chief or his or her designee.
As for de-funding police, Salamendra said the city needs to move to a more holistic approach to addressing issues that include domestic violence, rather than making them just police matters.
“I believe there are social problems,” she said. “Did they (police) follow up, did you ever get the help you need? This system doesn’t work the way it is.”
“They are unable to see our side, which is that economic conditions contribute,” she continued. “And as long as we overfund the police department there will be no money to solve the social problems that the police are addressing. I don’t think it’s an unnecessarily controversial political opinion to feel that a councilor or a social worker should address something, rather than a police officer. But in Geneva, saying that gets you death threats.”
Salamenda said change doesn’t come without discord.
“I keep hearing people say, ‘I just want the city to go back to what it was, where there’s no more fighting and people who feel safe.’ But the point I would make is that people like me, poor people, Black people, immigrants, have never felt safe here. People are annoyed that it’s messy or that they’re hearing truths about the city that they haven’t experienced. But to me, when you hear there’s a policing problem, the defense is not, ‘I’ve never had an issue.’ What we’re saying is, ‘That’s right, you may never have had an issue, but some people do. … It is in fact happening here and we must do something about it.’ And I’m the bad guy for saying that?”
Denies she is anti-police
“For every one person who thinks I’m an improper city councilor, there’s two more saying we’ve never had anyone listening to us and taking it seriously. People say I hate cops. I have a problem with policing in America is a more accurate statement.”
However, a video on her Facebook page has fueled accusations that she is anti-police. At a rally she recorded on video earlier this year in Ithaca, where Dickinson was speaking, viewers can see a man holding a sign that says “Kill cops.”
She said it was an open event and she had no control over who showed up.
“It was a public rally,” she said. “There were some anarchists there. They were exercising their own right to protest.”
When the Finger Lakes Times suggested that such a sign may be seen as incendiary, Salamendra said she really hadn’t noticed it while videoing the event.
“I was looking at Hanna and listening to Hannah,” she said. “I was so proud of her. I don’t find that I am responsible for the actions of other people.”
She said it was a live video.
“I didn’t record that and go home and watch that,” she said. “I was taking a live video of Hannah’s speech and those people were in the background. I didn’t even notice it.”
She insists her message is non-violence.
“I’ve never done anything that’s not peaceful,” she said.
Salamendra said people might be surprised to find that when she’s not out on the streets protesting or sitting through Council meetings, she’s a homebody who enjoys baking — she hopes to open her own bakery — and curling up on the couch to watch reruns of “Designing Women.”
She said her tenure on Council has been exhausting, but vows to keep on, despite calls for her resignation by her opponents.
“I kept expecting it to calm down and for people to listen to what I’m saying, but it hasn’t happened yet,” she said. “I’m mentally prepared for four years of this, and I will sustain it. ...(The city’s disenfranchised) will see that they can count on me to stand with them when they’re being wronged. And I’m going to continue to do that. Because keeping things positive certainly sounds lovely. But to me it sounds like ignoring the negative and suffering in people’s lives, and I would like to address that. It’s going to be painful. The eventual outcome is a more fair and joyful life for all of us.”