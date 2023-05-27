GENEVA — They live in California, but Dave and Brenda Rickey visit Dave’s hometown of Geneva several times a year — and they always make it a point to stop in at the Geneva Family YMCA.
“We are always impressed with the amount of activity here: the staff, the programs, the membership,” Dave Rickey said Thursday. “You inspire us.”
That’s a big reason why the Rickeys have pledged $2.5 million for the YMCA’s $4.3 million construction and renovation project dubbed “Building What Matters.” A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at the William Street site.
“The Rickeys have been supportive and patient throughout this long-awaited project. They have been great mentors,” said Charlie Evangelista, the YMCA’s former director and now chairman of the capital campaign. “This is going to be a project we can be proud of.”
The project will add 10,000 square feet of programming space, including a two-story wellness center that will house cardio and weight equipment, a group exercise studio, chronic disease prevention and recovery program center, a lounge for all ages, and expanded childcare center. It also includes updating four locker rooms, replacing the gymnasium floor, and upgrades to lighting, heating, ventilation, electrical, and plumbing systems. The welcome center/lobby will be expanded too.
Evangelista and others said talks on the project date back more than a decade, although they grew more serious in the last several years. Project plans have been underway since 2017 but were interrupted by the covid pandemic.
“The staff persevered through adverse conditions, and 50% of the membership stayed on during covid when the only thing we were doing here is childcare,” Evangelista said. “If it wasn’t for the loyal membership I don’t believe we would be talking about this project today.”
Bo Wright, superintendent of schools in Geneva, also spoke.
“I grew up here in Geneva and took part in the YMCA youth programs and swimming,” Wright said. “The YMCA has always been a hub for my family as well as many other families. The YMCA has always been a strong partner to the school district.”
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, spoke as well. Gallahan noted that since 1993, he has served on the board of directors of the Clifton Springs Area YMCA, an organization that wrapped up its own big renovation project recently.
“I know what a difficult task this can be,” Gallahan said. “From what I know, the Geneva YMCA is literally bursting at the seams. It appears you have the drive and tenacity to get to this point.”
The project, which is expected to begin in early August, will take 15-18 months to complete. The Y will stay open during that time.
Massa Construction is the general contractor.
Evangelista said the YMCA is the oldest non-profit organization in Geneva, dating back to 1862. The William Street site, which is more than 50 years old, has not changed since it was built.
Funding will come from a variety of sources, including the $2.5 million donation from the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation. Dave Rickey, a Geneva native and DeSales High School graduate, retired in 2005 as president and CEO of California-based Applied Micro Circuits Corp.
“The name of the game is serving the community,” Dave Rickey said. “We are very happy to be part of this effort.”
Project officials have secured a $750,000 grant from the state’s Finger Lake Regional Economic Development Council. Over the next two years, officials hope a community fundraising and grant procurement campaign will close the $1 million gap to bring the project to completion.