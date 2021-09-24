GENEVA — Hobart & William Smith Colleges will hold a remembrance ceremony for Veronica Ashby on the quad, near the St. John’s Chapel, at 5 p.m. Sept. 28.
Ashby, 18, a freshman at William Smith, died Sept. 10 in a collision on Route 96 and Brewer Road in Waterloo. She was a backseat passenger in a vehicle that was hit broadside by a dump truck.
She reportedly was traveling back to her home in New York City for the weekend. Two friends had come to Geneva to bring her back to Harlem.
Ashby, a graduate of Success Academy, a New York City charter school, chose William Smith because she knew several people who had come to study there. Friends said she was studying to be a social worker.
After the remembrance, a reception will be held in the chapel.