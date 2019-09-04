WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will offer a sexual harassment training program that meets a company’s state requirement for such training for employees.
The deadline to provide the training is Oct. 9.
The training session will be 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at The Gould Hotel, 108 Fall St., Seneca Falls.
The session will be conducted by members of Leadership Logic, Sarah Marche and Michelle Westcott.
Those interested must RSVP by Sept. 11 by calling (315) 568-2906.
The cost is $5 for Chamber members with advance RSVP and $10 for non-members and walk-ins.