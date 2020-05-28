HOPEWELL — To lessen the chance of COVID-19 exposure, the Ontario County Public Health Department is changing the venue for an upcoming rabies clinic and making it a drive-thru event.
The June 13 clinic will now be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 3019 County Complex Drive in Hopewell. It had been scheduled for the Geneva Fire Department’s Hydrant Hose Company.
People who want to have their pet get a vaccine that day are asked to have everyone in the vehicle remain inside during the process. All car occupants must wear a face covering to receive services.
There is no cost, but donations are appreciated. All animals must be healthy and at least 3 months old.
All pets must be on a leash or in a pet carrier, with a limit of one animal per carrier. People are asked to bring their pet’s rabies certificate, if there is one.