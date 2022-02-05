PENN YAN — Yates County Public Health is changing the site for Covid-19 vaccination clinics, which were being held in the former Gordmans store in the Lake Street Plaza.
The next clinic, which is Thursday, will be in the basement of the county office building on Liberty Street. The clinic, for those 5 and older, will run from 3-5 p.m.
While people can make appointments by going to yatescountypublichealth.org, or the agency’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter sites, walk-ins also can get a vaccine until 4:45 p.m.
Youth ages 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult.
The county is offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for first, second or booster doses.
People that need help registering for an appointment can call the public health office at (315) 536-5160.
Meanwhile, the public health department is working with the county emergency management office for a drive-thru Covid-19 home test kit distribution on Feb. 12. They will be given away for free from 10-11 a.m. at these locations:
• Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan. People are asked to enter from Main Street.
• Starkey highway barns, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road.
• Middlesex Hose Co., 5537 Water St. People are asked to enter from Williams Street.
People with questions about the distribution can call (315) 536-5160 or go toyatescountypublichealth.org. Each car will also receive a free KN95 mask.