SENECA FALLS — Changes are on the horizon for the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, and those that run it are looking for “new blood” to help implement them.
Established in 2010, the program works in conjunction with Foodlink of Rochester to provide food bags to school-age children over weekends and extended school breaks. Families in need register their children for the program, which distributes the food to participants discreetly each Friday. Teachers also identify students who might benefit.
But Foodlink, which heavily subsidizes the program and delivers the pre-packed food bags, is changing its methods and encouraging schools to adopt a pantry model of food distribution. Paula Coffey, Seneca Falls Backpack program coordinator, said the price per pre-packaged bags will rise from $3.50 to $8 next year, and it’s possible the bags will be eliminated altogether the following year.
Foodlink, she added, also believes there are some holes in the current program that a food pantry model might address — namely, greater food choices for recipients and improved rapport with families (vs. serving just the child).
A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Seneca Falls Library to discuss the coming changes.
The group also is seeking new members and leadership to help make this transition a success. Coffey said currently there are about six active volunteers, with three school staffers who help coordinate distribution and an additional volunteer who picks up and drops off the food bags at the school buildings.
“A lot of us have been on this board for many years,” said Coffey, adding “new faces and new ideas” would be welcome during this time of transition.
With a pantry model, families of school district students would still need to fill out an application. How the pantry model would work is a topic for discussion, but Coffey said a potential site has been identified in the district’s new operations building on Butler Avenue.
The program serves students in each of the district’s four schools (Frank Knight elementary, Cady Stanton elementary, the middle school and high school), as well as Head Start students — they were brought into the program a few years ago, Coffey said.
Currently, the backpack program serves 86 students, but in the past has benefited 120-140 students.
“It’s lower than it’s been,” said Coffey, who questioned whether the pandemic and school closures/absences played a part in the dip.
The group meets quarterly. Coffey said anyone interested in helping but who cannot attend Tuesday’s meeting may reach out by email or Facebook Messenger and someone will respond.