GENEVA — When Bob Schick arrived at Lyons National Bank in 1994, the venerable financial institution had two branches — both in the town where its beginnings date back to the early 1800s.
How things have changed over 26 years. Today, LNB has 16 locations in seven counties. Its assets have grown from $60 million in 1994 to $1.4 billion in 2020.
“It was obvious to me that we needed to grow the bank or sell the bank,” said Schick.
LNB’s board of directors opted for the former — and with great success.
In all, Schick, 71, a native of Buffalo who now lives in Geneva, has worked more than five decades in banking.
Changes are coming, though. On Jan. 1, Schick is turning over his chief executive officer title to Tom Kime, 66, who became bank president three years ago. The moves are part of a management succession plan long in the works, said Schick.
Schick will stay on as chairman of the bank’s Board of Directors and may take on special projects at the request of Kime, whom he recruited to join LNB in 2004 after serving for many years as president of the National Bank of Geneva, which is now part of Five Star Bank.
The two men share the small-town bank philosophy focusing on personal relationships with customers. And both note that their cell phones are on their business cards in case a customer — or a potential customer — wants to speak with them.
“We do well in small towns,” said Schick. “We immerse ourselves in that.”
The two say there are no “bankers hours” anymore, that customers — from business owners with deep pockets to those with nothing more than checking accounts — deserve personal service when it’s convenient to them, not just the bank.
LNB’s original expansion plan was focused on points east and west of Lyons. But when Kime and Five Star parted ways, Schick saw opportunity for LNB in Geneva and in other Finger Lakes communities.
“That (Kime leaving Five Star) opened up Geneva,” said Schick.
Schick said he sat on Kime’s porch at his Seneca Lake home in Fayette to talk about him moving over to LNB.
The two say it’s been a great partnership. LNB had 26 employees in 1994 but through strategic expansion has grown to 239 employees in 2020, a year that has brought challenges because of the pandemic. Even with that, the company still added a new branch in Farmington, opening on Route 332 this past September.
“It took a lot of people to pull that off,” Schick said LNB’s growth since he joined the company first as its chief financial officer. In 1998 he became bank president and CEO, succeeding John Werner.
He said LNB took on the philosophy that if it had happy employees, customers and ultimately the shareholders would benefit.
They also encourage that employees become involved in their communities, much of it on company time. It starts at the top. Both Schick and Kime serve on a number of community boards, as do their employees.
“We have a lot of great people behind us who have the same kind of community beliefs,” Kime said.
Schick feels good about handing the keys over to his friend and colleague.
“The board (of directors) is very comfortable with Mr. Kime,” said Schick. “I feel really good” leaving Kime in charge.
Kime noted that even with the economic effects of the pandemic, LNB still added well over 3,000 customers in 2020, which was close to on par with years when the economy was much stronger.
Schick said Kime will provide the strategic direction of LNB — with he and the Board of Directors playing an active role as well.
“He’ll put his own stamp on it,” Schick said.