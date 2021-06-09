The aftermath

Here’s what City Council members said in requests for comment by the Finger Lakes Times on what had transpired Monday night:

Mayor Valentino: “Several incidents at last night’s meeting were very disappointing and disrespectful. The goal of the work session was to understand staffing situations in GPD. Unfortunately the information provided was under attack. Finding the balance between freedom of speech and order at the meeting was not achievable. Councilor Camera's comments attempting to invalidate the reasons officers are leaving and Councilor Salamendra’s inciteful comments (which Chief Passalaqua was trying to provide more accurate information than she provided) provoked some councilors and the public. The accusations that the PRB and accountability were reasons were corrected by the chief as not being a factor in departures. In an attempt to call order several times and then call a five-minute recess, it quickly became obvious that order was not going to take place. My response was to end the meeting before things got out of hand. It is unfortunate because Council has important business to address, and most other councilors and public were respectful. This is nothing new for this Council. There are many in the community that have been engaged virtually and now that open meetings are in person those frustrations surfaced.”

Laura Salamendra: “Last night, the mayor, the city manager and the chief of police failed the democratic process by allowing the work of local government to be blocked by an angry mob, giving free reign to an unruly disruption, the clear aim of which was to halt the work of duly elected officials. As a city councilor who campaigned on police reform, I continue to carry out the will of the people who supported and voted for me. Asking tough questions of the police and other city employees is my job. When the mayor allowed the meeting to be hijacked by an angry mob who charged the Council to yell at me, he not only demonstrated his utter disregard for the democratic process, he failed to do his job.

“The harassment I experienced last night is not new. The mayor is well aware of the regular threats to my and Councilor Regan’s safety, as is the city manager. That they, along with the chief of police, chose to do nothing only fuels the hatred and bigotry that was on full display last night. I will not be intimidated by a handful of people who resort to threats and harassment in a desperate attempt to control political speech they find disagreeable. Rest assured, I will continue my remarks at the next meeting, as I was elected to do.”

Jan Regan: “Work sessions were put on Council’s calendar for brainstorming and discussion of items outside regular meeting topics. Public commentary is not a part of these meetings, let alone the dramatic outrage and screaming at Council that ended this one. This Council is NOT pushing for further reductions in police staffing — or preventing the Chief from filling recent vacancies, one of MANY implications I would have liked to speak to.”

Anthony Noone: “The way the work session ended was embarrassing and shows the division that this council has created within our city. Words matter and some councilors still don't seem to get it. Their poor word choice, lack of respect for our city employees when they speak, and overall tone of their message resulted in last night’s firestorm. I hope that after what we saw and heard, we will self-reflect and find a way to raise the morale of city staff and that of our constituents.”

Bill Pealer: “It is ironic that 2020 was spent all on accountability, and yet this body appeared to reject it when confronted with its own. I knew the meeting had derailed when councilors began to insult and harass staff, chide the public in attendance, overstep the bounds of their duties as per the charter, interrupt the chief and engage in multiple ethics violations. That is anti-governance. It is plain wrong. In other communities, councilors get removed from office for less. I had a duty to my family and community to disengage. I do not revel in chaos.”

Ken Camera: “The message in Monday night’s near melee was simple: Change is hard. It is hard for a police department facing a nation and a city that is rethinking the traditional military roots to its service. It is hard for employees who chose a career and are seeing it change all around them. And it is also hard for the public, many of whom have had the benefit of traditions that made them feel safe, even if they made others feel threatened and abused. As the events of 2020 and the state mandates that spurred these discussions prove, however, change is coming. We can do it collaboratively and with the best of all in mind or we can do it in pitched camps that produce meetings like last night.”

John Pruett: “I had hoped to be allowed to speak at the meeting because I feel that a respectful exchange of thoughts would be enlightening on an important subject and be beneficial to all sides. Instead political self-promotion and poor leadership prevailed, without specific call to action, as should have been identified initially as session objectives. Graciously, the chief has agreed to meet me personally to improve understanding, despite his busy schedule.”

Tom Burrall: I enjoyed the police department staffing overview from Chief Passalacqua and was pleased to have Lt. Potter answer some good questions. I felt the meeting was well worth it, and I thank the chief and Lt. Potter for being with us, as well as Councilor Gaglianese for bringing this valuable work session agenda item. The meeting erupted to an all-time low when despicable behavior and a full lack of decorum went on public display. I am at a loss sorting through a damaging exhibition of childish communication coupled with a total lack of verbal editing skills. Last night was certainly a textbook case why so many should be reading Dale Carnegie’s classic How to Win Friends and Influence People."

Frank Gaglianese III: “The end of the meeting was a sad display of disrespect by Councilor Salemendra towards our police chief, police department and residents who attended this work session. This was truly unethical behavior and was sad to witness.”