BLOOMFIELD — State police said Thursday afternoon that charges are pending against a Naples man whose car smashed into a house in Bloomfield, causing an explosion and fire that destroyed the home late Wednesday night.
Police said the incident happened about 11:20 p.m. on Maple Avenue in the village. According to witnesses, the car rolled over several times before hitting the home.
Police said two adults and one child living in the home escaped without injury. They were not identified by police.
In an email to the Times Thursday, Meghan Scripture said a GoFundMe page (gf.me/v/c/jcr/the-melvilles) has been set up for the Melville family. Scripture said her brother is the homeowner.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Ross Thompson of Naples, was pulled from his vehicle by passing drivers. He was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Police said the investigation continues.