PALMYRA — In a ceremony at the annual Wayne County Fair Monday, county officials and Charter Communications officially announced the long-awaited project to bring broadband connectivity to about 1,250 unserved homes and businesses.
The $14.6 million project is expected to start in the coming months and be completed in 2025.
“This is a project that is two years in the making,” said Rob Anderson, director of field engineering for Charter in Western New York.
He said the project encompasses 185 miles of additional broadband, including entirely new builds or expansion of existing service.
The deal between Charter, which operates Spectrum, and Wayne County was approved by supervisors last month. It includes $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $500,000 from the county. Additionally, Charter said the state Public Service Commission is contributing $1 million to the project.
Galen Supervisor Steve Groat, a member of the county’s broadband committee, noted the county had over 6,600 homes without high-speed internet in 2015 and that service has expanded gradually over the years.
Still, the county recognized significant coverage gaps in nearly all parts of the county, with the problem more acute in the less-populated eastern end, where extending cable can be cost-prohibitive.
Groat credited the county’s director of development with spearheading efforts to eliminate the digital divide.
“It would not have been possible without Brian Pincelli” and the county team working with him on the project, Groat said. “We (also) had the support of the supervisors all along the way.”
Spectrum is offering up to 1-gigabit-per-second speed on the network being installed.
In a press release, Mark Fitchett, regional vice president of operations for Charter, lauded the public/private project.
“This investment will help close the digital divide in Wayne County and will bring gigabit broadband connectivity to thousands of residents and small businesses,” he said. “We look forward to extending our network and serving new customers. Residents can choose this new connectivity for entertainment, and vital functions like remote work and telehealth.”
According to Charter, construction is expected to start in the coming months and be completed on a rolling basis in about two years.
Spectrum was awarded the bid by supervisors in 2021 after the county issued a request for proposals. Only one other company bid. Charter’s $14 million bid was less than half of a Buffalo-area company that has no broadband network in Wayne County.
Spectrum noted it is in the midst of similar partnerships in the state, including Lewis County in northern New York.
In conjunction with Monday’s announcement, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer issued a press release, noting American Rescue Plan funds being used by the county for most of its contributions to the project.
“The pandemic laid bare what the people of Wayne County have known for far too long: that access to reliable, fast internet service is not a luxury, but a necessity,” he said. “In my first major act as majority leader, I led the American Rescue Plan to passage with billions to help hard-hit communities recover from the darkest days of the pandemic and make long-term investments to strengthen their communities, including essential infrastructure like broadband. I am proud to have delivered the $8 million in federal funding needed to finally close the digital divide in Wayne County and get Finger Lakes residents and businesses the service they require in the modern economy. Today is the start of connecting Wayne County to the future and a better quality of life for our rural families so that they can access the high-speed internet they need to succeed.”
While the project goal is to provide service to “every corner of the county,” Wayne officials said some properties will not be eligible. Only what’s called “broadband serviceable locations” will receive service.
Heidi Vandenbrouck, senior communications manager, said the project “will connect nearly 1,400 passings (locations eligible for service). Any residences that are not part of this project can contact Spectrum for further consideration.”