WATERLOO — The word acting, officially, can be removed from James Chechak’s title.
The village board voted Monday to appoint Chechak, a sergeant with the Waterloo Police Department, as the new police chief.
Chechak succeeds Jason Godley, who retired in August. Chechak has been serving as acting chief since then.
“Given today’s challenging environment for law enforcement recruiting, the village of Waterloo was fortunate to have a choice between a very experienced external candidate and an experienced, homegrown candidate for the open position of police chief,” Mayor Jack O’Connor said. “Each member of the village board reviewed detailed information provided by both candidates and had discussions with the full-time officers in the police department for their input as well. After much deliberation, the board voted for the current in-charge officer, Sgt. James Chechak, to be the new village of Waterloo police chief.”
Chechak, 35, is a native of Spencerport. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, serving with the Military Police for 13 years and then in the Army Reserves.
His civilian police experience began with the Seneca County sheriff’s office in 2008. He joined the Waterloo PD a year later and was promoted to sergeant in 2017.
Chechak lives in Canandaigua.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the Waterloo community and strengthening our relationship with the public, as the two prior police chiefs did,” Chechak said.
The Waterloo PD has six full-time and six part-time officers. The village’s population is 4,810.