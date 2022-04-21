ROMULUS — During several days last month, Seneca County sheriff’s investigators went to the homes of 70 registered sex offenders living in the county to verify their addresses — and a Level 2 offender from Ovid was arrested for allegedly failing to report his address.
The detail was part of the March report issued by Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere.
Lt. Tim Thompson, who oversees the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division, said the department is responsible for checking on all sex offenders in the county living outside the village of Waterloo or town of Seneca Falls.
“This sex offender compliance detail was done in addition to regular compliance duties,” Thompson said. “Sex offenders routinely come to the sheriff’s office to verify and update their status. Addresses are routinely checked by investigators, but details of this size are organized and executed from time to time. The number of sex offenders residing in Seneca County obviously fluctuates.”
Luce and Cleere also report the following in March:
March 4 — A car crashing into a town of Waterloo garage resulted in a DWI arrest.
March 4 — A weekend inmate was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a controlled substance into the county Correctional Facility.
March 15 — Investigators made an arrest following a residential burglary in Romulus.
March 21 — Narcotics unit officers arrested two people for cocaine possession after searching a car in Seneca Falls.
March 24 — Investigators charged two suspects with grand larceny in Tyre for allegedly stealing credit cards, debit cards, and jewelry.
March 25 — A suspect was charged in Romulus with aggravated family offense after allegedly violating the terms of a court order of protection five times.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 2,006 calls in March, making 97 arrests. The narcotics unit started 11 new drug cases and made six arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 26 cases. It has recouped more than $49,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 15 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 47. More than $44,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to nearly $115,000.
In the civil division, there were 42 summons/complaints/services and 21 income executions. Deputies assisted with six evictions.