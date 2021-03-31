PHELPS — When a chunk of the foundation supporting the Waterside Wine Bar was pulled into Flint Creek on Christmas, it was hardly what owners Don and JoEllen Miller needed.
The couple was in just their second year of operating the wine bar, and 2020 was hardly a banner year, given COVID-19 restrictions that hit the restaurant and beverage business particularly hard.
“It was almost a question of whether we were meant to run this business or not,” Don Miller admitted.
The damage was significant. The foundation was attached to a retaining wall that, with a chunk of the parking lot, went crashing down into the creek, pulling a piece of the building’s foundation with it.
It was significant enough to force village officials to condemn the property. The Wine Bar was closed until repairs could be made.
“The initial reaction (by some) was ‘This is bad, it can’t be rebuilt,’” said Miller of the historic building, which at one time served as a mill.
The couple didn’t buy that assessment. On its Facebook page, they vowed they would reopen. It was just a matter of when.
Nearly three months later, that vow proved true. On Thursday, March 18, the Waterside Wine Bar reopened its doors following significant repairs to the foundation by Pooler Enterprises of Victor.
Miller came away impressed by the work of Mike Marvin’s crew to repair a foundation on a building constructed in the 1800s.
“I’ve been around a lot of construction, but it just baffled me about where to start and how to do it,” he said.
Marvin said it took a couple of weeks working with an engineer and the building owner to determine the best way to make repairs, but the job was not daunting, noting the company has worked on similarly aging buildings.
The project included not only repairing the wall, but adding extra support for the floor joists. In all, said Miller, five yards of concrete was poured.
Plans to rebuild the retaining wall are underway, said Marvin, but he said it does not make sense to attach it to the foundation again.
There were suggestions of making a more “period-looking” fix, he said, by setting the concrete block in a way that would allow for the application of a stone facade, but that would have added even more expense, he said.
The repairs were made by the building owners, said Miller.
Other companies that helped in the renovations included Halco Plumbing & Heating, FLX Home Solutions and NYSEG.
The loss of income from the long closure was difficult, and without an online fundraising effort, the Wine Bar might not have reopened.
He thanked everyone who contributed to the GoFundMe page — https://bit.ly/392GT1Y — set up by customer Elizabeth Moran of Ontario. As of Tuesday, nearly $4,000 had been raised.
“I have to thank everyone who contributed to the page,” he said. “Without it, we probably would have had to close our doors. We were probably one month from losing the business.”
The Waterside Wine Bar is back open at its regular hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.
They’re excited to see the state slowly lift the covid mandates with the expansion of vaccines, but even with limitations, the Millers are happy with what they’ve seen in nearly two weeks back in business.
“Business has been really good,” he said, adding that they missed something besides the money. They missed their customers.
“We’ve probably given out and received more hugs than food,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s all good things from here on out.”