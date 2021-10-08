CANANDAIGUA — Judging by the words of the highest-ranking member of the Ontario County sheriff’s office, those dealing with the fallout from two high-profile resignations in the department will have access to whatever they need.
“You have our full cooperation with your investigation. Our doors are open if you want to come in and talk to us,” Chief Deputy John Falbo said at Thursday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors’ committee looking into allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office. “We are ready to move forward for a better environment for our employees to work in and to provide the best service to the public we can.”
As expected, the meeting was held largely behind closed doors.
Shortly after opening the session, West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell — he is chairing the committee — called for an executive session for “attorney-client discussions regarding proposed, pending or current litigation.” That session included committee members, other county officials, Falbo and attorney Scott Rogoff, who has been hired as outside counsel.
Other members of the committee are supervisors Peter Ingalsbe (Farmington), Dan Marshall (South Bristol), Kris Singer (Canadice) and Dom Vedora (city of Geneva). It has been dubbed the “209 Committee” because Local Law 209 gives the board authorization to appoint a committee with subpoena power to look into allegations of wrongdoing by county officials in any department.
The committee was formed last month following a dispute with then-Sheriff Kevin Henderson. Henderson resigned last week. Undersheriff Dave Frasca left his post Sept. 7.
Before going into executive session, Campbell said the committee had issued its first round of subpoenas. Campbell also thanked Falbo and the remaining members of the sheriff’s office for making the transition as smooth as possible under the circumstances.
County officials said they began taking a close look at the sheriff’s office following numerous complaints to the county’s anonymous tip line in late 2020. County Administrator Chris DeBolt said a months-long investigation was “extremely concerning” and highlighted poor leadership and low morale in the sheriff’s office.
Around the same time, a union representing sheriff’s deputies, sergeants and investigators urged Henderson to resign, stating it had no confidence in his ability to do the job. The Ontario County Police Benevolent Association said Henderson created a toxic culture and officers left the sheriff’s department at an unprecedented rate during Henderson’s nearly three-year tenure.
Following the hour-long executive session Thursday, Campbell said the committee will meet again in two weeks — and possibly every two weeks in the short term.
“We will continue to review documents obtained by subpoena as they come in,” he said. “We want to respect earlier investigations and continue their work.”
Falbo suggested that committee members go to the sheriff’s office if they want to see any document.
“We think that will be more efficient and things will happen more swiftly,” Falbo said.