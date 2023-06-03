GENEVA — As he nears retirement, Geneva Police Department Chief Mike Passalacqua has released the department’s report for 2022.
“We are committed to maintaining the professional level of police services that we provide every day,” Passalacqua said in a message to city administration. “We remain committed to making Geneva a safer place to work, live, and play through the critical work we perform daily.”
Part of the report is dedicated to veteran Officer Tim Peters, whom Passalacqua noted lost a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Peters died last July 4; his badge number — 839 — was retired recently.
“The loss of our brother was a shock to his family, his work family, and friends,” Passalacqua said. “Officer Peters always had a smile on his face and was always willing to help anyone out, including his fellow officers. Whether on or off duty, he was heavily involved in community policing ... and was an avid volunteer for events within the city.”
The report includes the department roster and accomplishments. Among the latter is hiring three recruit officers and one lateral transfer, and changing to less lethal shotguns in all patrol vehicles.
Department goals for 2023 are recruiting and training a diverse, skilled, and motivated law enforcement workforce; adopting a new records management system that uses the National Incident-Based Reporting System; and installing new city cameras to improve coverage of busy areas.
Passalacqua said the opioid crisis remains a priority for GPD. The narcotics unit seized more than six pounds of cocaine last year and eight illegal firearms during related investigations, and assisted local, state, and federal agencies on investigations.
“We remain confident that the daily work we are performing in the narcotics unit, vehicle interdiction, and through general police investigations that we are making a difference and making Geneva a safer place,” said Passalacqua, adding that Narcan was administered by GPD officers 13 times last year for reported drug overdoses. “Through Ontario County Public Health, Narcan is being carried by all GPD officers who are trained and ready to respond when an overdose occurs.”
The GPD recorded 27,983 calls for service in 2022, a 9% decrease from 2021. Calls for service include crimes against people and property, family trouble and/or domestic violence calls, mental health crises, civil complaints, neighbor disputes, traffic stops, property checks, assists to other agencies, special details, and other incidents.
One area of concern for police is “Part 1 crimes.” They include violent and property crimes. There were 338 last year, a 52% increase from 223 in 2021.
“The city saw a rash of 10 shootings within a 12-month period which covered the 2022 year. That certainly is something that contributed to that increase; however, is not responsible for all of it,” Passalacqua said. “Along with that we saw a rise in larceny (theft) type crime as well as a jump in domestic incident-related crime.”
The report also includes new hires, promotions, retirements, awards, a training report, traffic and DWI enforcement, parking enforcement, sex offender management, details for the uniform road patrol and detective bureau, evidence/property management, and Drug Abuse Resistance Education activities.
“The department continues to stay up to date with the necessary training and resources needed to ensure crime victims are not left behind after a crime has been reported,” Passalacqua said.