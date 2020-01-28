GENEVA — As of Monday evening, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua was releasing very little new information on the shooting early Sunday morning that injured a male.
In an email to the Times, Passalacqua said he would be providing updated information at some point but would not say when.
Passalacqua did not return subsequent emails from the Times or a phone call Monday afternoon.
In a press release sent Sunday, Passalacqua said officers went to the Geneva General Hospital emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. after a male showed up with a gunshot wound to his back. Passalacqua called the injury life threatening.
The male was later taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. At that time, Passalacqua said he was confident there was no threat to the community.
Passalacqua said he would not be releasing any information on the identify of the victim or the alleged suspect(s) at that time. The only new information he provided Monday came after other requests from the media.
“There is no location of the shooting released because we do not know exactly where this occurred,” he said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779 or email mkc@geneva.ny.us. They can also text tips to (315) 366-8919, call (315) 781-0096 or 911, email tips@geneva.ny.us.