GENEVA — As of Wednesday afternoon, city Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said tips from the public could spell the difference in figuring out who vandalized property earlier this week near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center — or not.
“Information from the public will definitely be important in this case,” Passalacqua said by phone.
In a news release sent to area media outlets earlier in the day, police released surveillance camera images of two white females who were in the area during the time of the crime. At this point, Passalacqua said they are not calling them suspects or people of interest.
“We just want to identify them, talk to them and ask them what their business was down there,” he said.
The damage was reported to police just before 7:30 a.m. Monday by local resident Dan McGowan. He is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).
Most of the damage is near the welcome center and Lakefront Park. At least five memorial benches were damaged and at least one new composite picnic table had graffiti carved in it.
The damage is estimated at more than $11,000.
In the surveillance images, which Passalacqua said were obtained from welcome center cameras, both females are wearing distinctive clothing. The photos can be seen at fltimes.com.
Anyone with information on the vandalism or identity of the females are urged to call the GPD’s on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. People can also text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.