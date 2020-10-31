WATERLOO — If there was a question about the amount of work local police put into investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred the night of Oct. 27, Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley wants any doubt put to rest.
“We were on this 24/7 from the time it came in. We probably had 15 or 16 officers from all agencies working on this,” Godley said Friday. “We wanted to get a resolution quickly, but also make sure we were not skipping over information and taking our time to make this a great investigation.”
That investigation resulted in Thursday’s arrest of Samuel J. Eckert, 32, of Waterloo. He was charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal motor-vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor count of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and failure to use designated lane, a traffic violation.
State police, the Seneca County sheriff’s office and Seneca Falls police are assisting in the investigation.
Police believe Eckert hit Isaiah McKoy, 30, of Waterloo, as McKoy was walking along East Main Street (Routes 5&20) near Thurber Drive Tuesday night. Police got to the site about 8:40 p.m. to find a man giving CPR to McKoy. Police took over treatment before Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel arrived. They tried — unsuccessfully — to save McKoy.
A relative who spoke to the Times said McKoy was walking home from his job at KFC on Mound Road (Route 414). Godley said McKoy was on the shoulder of the road, which he referred to as a bike lane, when he was hit from behind.
“At this point, all our information points to an accidental impact,” Godley said. “At this time, there is nothing for us to believe it was an intentional act. Conditions that night were terrible. There was rain, it was dark, there was glare from street lights. Visibility was poor.”
Godley said Eckert fled the scene and tried to hide the vehicle on Maney Road in the town of Waterloo, leading to the tampering charge. Godley said police found the abandoned vehicle, but he declined to elaborate further.
When asked if more charges against Eckert are possible, Godley said, “at this point, the case is still under active investigation.”
Godley said there was a passenger in Eckert’s vehicle, but he would not identify that person.
Godley is encouraging anyone with information on the case to call the Waterloo Police Department at (315) 539-2022.
“We are still following leads and getting information,” he said. “We want to see what kind of information comes in and put together the best case possible for a conviction.”
Eckert was arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility Friday morning and remanded to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.