CANANADAIGUA — Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes has canceled its annual gala. Instead, the center will be presenting a summertime-themed basket raffle.
The winner of the raffle will receive:
- Igloo Wheelie Cool 38 (38-qt cooler with wheels).
- Pair of sunglasses.
- Two citronella candles.
- $50 Wegmans gift card.
- Two wash books (10 car washes), courtesy of Auto Wash (valid in Auburn, Batavia, Canandaigua and Geneva).
- Four stemless, lastic wine glasses.
- Serving tray.
- Bean bag toss game.
- Empire Pass, which gives unlimited day-use vehicle entry to most facilities run by the state Department of Parks and Recreation, including forests, beaches, trails and more, through December 2021.
- Gift certificate for two raft rides at Letchworth State Park, courtesy of Adventure Calls Outfitters.
- Four passes to The Wild Center in Tupper Lake.
- $40 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card.
- Beach towel.
The basket is valued at $600.
The winner will be chosen live June 15 on Facebook. The winner will be emailed to the address provided at purchase, and they must arrange for pick-up of the basket at one of CACFL's offices.
For details or to buy tickets, visit www.cacfingerlakes.org/summer-basket-raffle.