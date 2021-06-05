LYONS — Wayne County has provided a multi-disciplinary approach to child abuse for many years, but didn’t have the proper local setting to conduct investigations that could include anything from social workers to law enforcement.
Instead, the teams and affected families would travel to places such as the Bivona Child Advocacy Center in Rochester, or similar facilities in neighboring counties, to do such work. Convenient for all the players involved in a child abuse investigation they were not.
“The services have been delivered for a long time,” said Social Services Commissioner Ellen Wayne, but in an admittedly cumbersome fashion.
Wayne County stood as one of the few counties in the state without its own child advocacy center.
Until now.
The Child Advocacy Center of Wayne County, at 22 Lawrence St., hopes to be fully operational later this month.
“Finally, we’re able to actually provide this service here in Wayne County,” Wayne said.
“This has been a dream for a while,” added Shelly Bentley, deputy commissioner and director of social services.
There has been talk of creating such a center in the county for years, said senior caseworker Aleia Mallette and project manager for the advocacy center. Funding was the issue, explained Bentley.
That issue was resolved when Wayne County received a $350,000 grant through the state Office of Children and Family Services, in partnership with the Office of Victim Services, to go toward establishing a child advocacy center, something the state has encouraged each county to have.
According to the New York State Children’s Alliance, which represents child advocacy centers and multidisciplinary teams providing services to abused children in New York, children’s advocacy centers are “child-focused facilities that help abused children heal by coordinating the investigation and treatment of child sexual abuse and providing children and families access to long-term advocacy and healthcare. … Without a CAC, a child may end up having to tell the worst experience of his or her life over and over again, to doctors, police, lawyers, therapists, investigators, judges, and others. They may not get the help they need to heal once the investigation is over. At the CAC, the child tells what happened to them once to a trained professional.”
The other goal, said the alliance, is providing the service in a comfortable and convenient setting.
The Lawrence Street location fits the county’s needs, with Wayne explaining it’s close to the many agencies involved in child abuse investigations and is relatively convenient for many families.
How they arrived at the Lawrence Street location provides a great example of a public-private partnership, said Mark Humbert, who heads the Wayne County Land Bank, whose charge is to address derelict properties in the county. The properties are generally obtained through tax foreclosure, and the land bank has a number of options in its toolbox — from razing the structures to rehabbing them as part of an effort to remove blight.
Wayne reached out to Humbert to see what might be available, and he offered a couple of possibilities, including the Lawrence Street home. Wayne told Mallette and Bentley to give it a look to see if it had potential. It was not in good shape, they all agreed — from the graffiti painted on the walls to noxious odors.
Wayne said when she visited later it pretty much gave her the creeps. She didn’t want to touch a thing.
“It needed a boatload of work,” Humbert admitted. “It was disgusting.”
But they all recognized that with some serious TLC, the Lawrence Street home might just work for a child advocacy center. It had good bones and ample space.
Enter Lyons businessman and philanthropist Bob Ohmann.
The Lawrence Street property just happens to be Ohmann’s boyhood home, and when Humbert turned to him to rehabilitate the property and make it work for the Child Advocacy Center’s needs, he didn’t hesitate.
“He came to me and said, ‘Bob, this is what we need,’ ” Ohmann recalled. “I jumped on it and took it apart and rebuilt it.”
Not only was this Ohmann’s boyhood home, his mother, Mary Ohmann, happened to be one of the county’s first child abuse investigators, he said.
A plaque is being placed on the porch of the renovated building to recognize her, Wayne noted.
Ohmann said he sunk about $200,000 into the home, which was built in 1860. It has been made accessible through a wheelchair lift. The first floor features three age-appropriate interview rooms, with staffing on the second floor, including a room where agencies can remotely monitor an interview with a possible abuse victim.
Mallette and Bentley monitored the renovations, which started last fall and were completed in the past few weeks.
The county will lease the property from the land bank for no more than $2,000 a month, per a Board of Supervisors resolution, and Ohmann will be reimbursed for his costs. Humbert said Ohmann is taking no profit on his work.
The end product is impressive, said Humbert, who feared for the home’s future given its poor condition.
“I had no idea that this house would end up looking like it does today,” he said. “I love this idea of private-public partnership. It fills a need in Wayne County, and child abuse is a huge blight as well” beyond derelict properties, he added. “It feels pretty neat to be part of the solution.”
While Social Services will have caseworkers staffing the Child Advocacy Center, the operation will be overseen by a member of Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes, said Wayne, as a way to coordinate with all the agencies taking part in abuse investigations conducted there.
At some point, said Wayne, it’s hoped the center will be broken off into a non-profit agency, as it is in many counties, such as the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, which has offices in Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties.
Sadly, said Wayne, it’s expected to get near daily use.
“We have an unfortunate demand for our services,” she said, noting that Wayne County Social Services gets about 1,800 reports of sexual abuse, neglect and mistreatment each year.
The center is a visual reminder that help is available, Bentley said.
“It really does provide an opportunity to tell people that it (abuse) exists in our county and we have quality resources to respond,” she said.
County Administrator and former undersheriff Rick House, who worked on countless child abuse cases during his time in law enforcement, remembers the challenges of doing the sensitive work without such a facility.
“I am such a proponent of this,” he said. “It is long overdue in this county.”