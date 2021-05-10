Police agencies in Ontario County have scheduled child safety seat inspection events for this year, and are also doing inspections by appointment.
Here are the public events:
• Sunday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canandaigua Fire Department station #2, 5298 Parkside Drive (across from Tom Wahl’s and behind Mayflowers Nursery & Garden on Route 332).
• Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bristol Public Library, 6750 County Road 32. The event will coincide with the electronic waste collection event at the Bristol highway department.
• Sunday, Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phelps Community Center, 8 Banta St. The event will be in conjunction with the Sauerkraut Festival.
• Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canandaigua Fire Department station #2, 5298 Parkside Drive. The event will be in conjunction with national Child Passenger Safety Week.
Other inspection times are available by appointment at (585) 396-5035 (Canandaigua city residents); (315) 828-6771 (Geneva city residents); (800) 394-4560 (Ontario County sheriff); and (585) 398-4100 (state police).