PHELPS — On Tuesday, the Finger Lakes Times informed readers about a new pizzeria, The Pizza Coop, opening Aug. 2 on Main Street in this Ontario County downtown.
On the opposite side of the street, a second shop, Otis & Reds Pizza, is celebrating its grand opening at 4 p.m. Thursday.
What it means: A town that was a pizza desert for a long time will now have two.
Otis & Reds is owned by longtime friends Andy “Otis” Mattoon and Heath “Red” Lincoln. They have been friends since childhood and graduated from Midlakes High School in 1997.
Mattoon is a Clifton Springs native, while Lincoln hails from Phelps.
The chance to open a business together is a longtime goal, they said.
For Mattoon, who owns a number of buildings in downtown Phelps with his wife, Lisa, operating a pizzeria is new territory.
“I’ve never worked in a restaurant a day in my life,” he said while sitting down for a break on Tuesday as lunch goers filtered in and out. “My wife and I owned the building, and we got tired of people moving out. (Lincoln) wanted to become a restaurant owner.”
While Thursday, officially, is the first day, Otis & Reds has been doing lunches for nearly a week to give them a chance to refine their food offerings. That included a change-out in the pizza sauce and crust.
“Today was the first time we did our subs and burgers,” Mattoon said Tuesday.
While Mattoon has no restaurant experience, Lincoln has plenty. He worked for 15 years at Talk of the Town, a breakfast and lunch place on Main Street in Clifton Springs owned by his brother, JR Lincoln, and he also worked for many years as a bartender.
“It’s definitely a lot of work,” Lincoln said of getting the pizzeria rolling. “It’s different being an owner than a soldier.”
Mattoon concurred that a whole lot of labor went into creating Otis & Reds, noting he lost 50 pounds during the rehab of the Main Street space.
While he might not have had a lick of restaurant experience before this venture, he said he’s learned pretty quickly how to make pizzas and other items on the menu.
Otis & Reds’ pizza is of the thinner, New York-style variety, while the wings include recipes they’ve borrowed. For example, the hot variety of chicken wings uses a sauce Bruce Rockefeller created at the former Rock’s Pizza in Phelps, while the medium hot sauce comes from a recipe by Mike Vienna, who works for the town of Phelps Water Department.
They also cite the assistance of Alex Bacon, owner of the popular KiX on MAIN restaurant in Canandaigua.
“He helped us with all the little stuff,” Lincoln said.
Wisely, both of them cited the assistance of their wives, Lisa Mattoon and Emma Lincoln.
“They’ve been helping with the things we don’t know anything about,” Red said.
Lisa said Otis and Red are the ideal business partners — Otis with the business background and Red with the restaurant credentials.
“Their skill sets really compliment each other,” she said.
Lisa noted that Otis & Reds not only will be serving up eats, but will feature an arcade too. Some of the games have arrived, and the space will be open Thursday during the grand opening, she said.
As for the competition across the street, Otis doesn’t see it that way, noting he attended The Pizza Coop’s soft opening on Sunday.
“We’re friends and we’re not competing,” he said. “It’s all for the betterment of the community. They’re doing a different style of pizza.”
Otis said the lunch crowd has been building day by day. On Tuesday, a first-time patron was sampling a dozen hot wings, and while refusing to give his name, he flashed two thumbs up.
“It’s going to be amazing when we go full time,” Otis said. “I like food. I like people. It’s great.”