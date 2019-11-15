WATERLOO — This year’s 26th annual Real Christmas celebration is planned for Dec. 6-7.
One of the events planned: Students at Skoi-Yase Primary and LaFayette Intermediate schools will create decorations to adorn trees that will be placed in the lobbies of downtown banks.
Others community members are invited to enter a decorated tree in the Christmas tree-decorating contest. Churches, families, organizations and businesses are encouraged to decorate an artificial tree to enter in the contest.
The trees will illustrate a Biblical meaning of Christmas and be set up in the Waterloo Community Center from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 or 7-11 a.m. Dec. 7. Electricity will be provided, although participants should bring a commercial extension cord.
If a tabletop tree is being decorated, participants must bring their own table, which can be decorated if they wish. The title of the tree should be displayed on a poster in front of the tree.
Two judges will award first, second and third prizes of $300, $200 and $100. In addition, the public will be able to buy tickets to vote for their favorite tree. A people’s-choice winner will receive 50 percent of the revenue from ticket sales.
Trees must be picked up between 5-9 p.m. Saturday or 9 a.m to noon Sunday.
For more information, contact Bonnie Burlew at (315) 350-0180 or Nancy Gray at (315) 539-8741.
Real Christmas activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in LaFayette Park with the lighting of the community Christmas tree and Christmas caroling sponsored by the Waterloo Rotary Club.
On Dec. 7, the program shifts to the Community Center from 1-3 p.m. with the announcement of the 2019 Honorary Angels, a cantata of 20 singers from local churches singing “A Song is Born,” musical groups, and a puppet show by Rolling Rock Puppets.
After 3 p.m., activities include the decorated tree contest, a train display, a Nativity scene displays, children’s make-and-take crafts, and holiday cards for military personnel.
A food truck will be available from 3 p.m. until closing for coffee, hot chocolate, hot dogs and hamburgers.